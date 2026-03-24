Penn State football starts spring practice today; Lady Lions introduce new coach Tanisha Wright: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for March 24 include the start of both football spring practice and the Tanisha Wright era in women’s basketball.

Matt Campbell’s Nittany Lions will take the field under his direction for the first time since his hiring back in December on Tuesday morning. The Lions are kicking off their first of 15 practices that culminate with Blue-White weekend on April 26. The first-year progam leader will meet with reporters later this morning to discuss winter workouts while looking ahead to spring ball. Check BWI’s The Lions Den forum for live updates after 11:15 a.m. ET.

In other news, former Lady Lion Wright was introduced as the program’s new leader on Monday. She returns to State College after spending 2025 as an assistant coach for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky. Before that, she spent multiple seasons as the head coach of the league’s team in Atlana, the Dream.

“I think [Penn State atheltic director] Pat’s [Kraft] vision for Penn State Athletics is something that really drew me to wanting to be back,” Wright said. “I think what we’re seeing around Penn State Athletics, and all the success and the different programs, is really what drew me.

“And then the opportunity to stand here as the head coach of a program that I played for, that I bled for, and to be able to impact young athletes in a positive way, I think that’s something that really showed itself throughout the process and said that this was the right time to be here.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Penn State involved with more than 70 prospects in 2028 Rivals300: Snyder, BWI



Matt Campbell set for first spring practice press conference: What to expect: Bauer, BWI



The weekly rundown: Top questions, thoughts as Penn State football prepares to kick off spring practice: Pickel, BWI



Inside Penn State’s defensive makeover: Three players add 75 pounds combined: Carr, BWI



What is the first Penn State football win total for the 2026 season, and is it too high, too low, or just right?: Pickel, BWI



Penn State Roster Intel: Massive weight changes reveal new staff direction: Carr, BWI

Quote of the day

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the great pleasure to hear the deep respect that people across the basketball world have for her, not just as a coach, but as a person. That confirms something I already believed in: She is the right leader at the right time. Today is a great day for every lady line who helped build this program.”

PSU AD Pat Kraft on hiring Tanisha Wright as the next Lady Lions basketball coach.