Penn State stays hot on recruiting trail, adds commitment from safety Jonathan Galette

Penn State’s hot streak on the recruiting trail is showing no signs of slowing down. After adding offensive lineman Owen Reilly on Friday, the Nittany Lions picked up another top target Saturday with the addition of safety Jonathan Galette.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Galette has been no stranger to State College over the years, visiting three times under the previous staff, which included a camp last summer. However, once head coach Matt Campbell hired Deon Broomfield to oversee the safety position, that’s when the St. Joseph Regional prospect became an even bigger priority for the Nittany Lions.

“Why not Penn State? It’s an amazing program,” Galette said when asked about his commitment. “How could you say no to it? Between the White Out and their fans, just everything the place has to offer. It’s an amazing school.”

Galette totaled two dozen scholarship offers throughout his recruitment. Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee all offered and hosted Galette in 2025, but once this spring rolled around, it became clear that Wisconsin had emerged as Penn State’s top competitor.

That led the three-star defensive back to visit both schools earlier this month, beginning with Penn State on April 7. After getting back from Wisconsin late last weekend, he took a few days to think it all over before ultimately deciding to choose the Nittany Lions.

“I visited both schools this past week and both visits were amazing. I had a great time on both of them, but Penn State just felt different,” Galette said. “The culture there is great. I don’t feel like I’m committing there for four years. I feel like I’m committing there for the rest of my life. Penn State is the kind of place that sets you up for life after football.

“But I also have an amazing relationship with their coaches, so between those two things, I think that’s what really went into it in the end.”

Galette is ranked No. 567 nationally according to the Industry Rankings. He’s the 56th-ranked safety and No. 14 in New Jersey for the 2027 class.