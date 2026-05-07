Penn State football student season tickets: When they go on sale, what they cost, and how to register for the lottery

Penn State football student season tickets for the 2026 season will be sold via a lottery process that starts in July. The athletic department announced the price, registration process, and other details tied to this year’s lottery for a seat in the south end zone on Wednesday afternoon.

First things first: Penn State will use an online request system to set up a lottery to determine who has the chance to purchase tickets. Gone are the days of waking up early and trying to race others into a queue for the opportunity to buy a seat.

The cost of this year’s student season ticket package is $246 for the seven home games. That matches last year’s price.

The ticket request windows are as follows by class:

Graduate Students – Monday, July 20 – Monday, July 27: Request window opens at 9 a.m. ET on July 20 and closes at 5 p.m. ET on July 27.

Senior Students – Tuesday, July 21 – Tuesday, July 28: Request window opens at 9 a.m. ET on July 21 and closes at 5 p.m. ET on July 28.

Junior Students – Wednesday, July 22 – Wednesday, July 29: Request window opens at 9 a.m. ET on July 22 and closes at 5 p.m. ET on July 29.

Sophomore Students – Thursday, July 23 – Thursday, July 30: Request window opens at 9 a.m. ET on July 23 and closes at 5 p.m. ET on July 30.

Freshmen Students – Friday, July 24 – Friday, July 31: Request window opens at 9 a.m. ET on July 24 and closes at 5 p.m. ET on July 31.

Penn State students will need to utilize their Penn State Student Account Manager to request tickets. There is a limit of one per person.

Students will find out via email whether they won the lottery during the week of Aug. 3. Complete details, including credit eligibility requirements, are available here.

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