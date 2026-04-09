Penn State freshman Justin Houser to enter transfer portal

The exodus of players from the Penn State roster via the transfer portal continued on Tuesday. Justin Houser, the Nittany Lions’ 7-foot true freshman, is expected to leave the program following his first season in Happy Valley.

Houser’s exit marks the latest, joining the departures of Freddie Dilione, Melih Tunca, Eli Rice, Mason Blackwood, Dominick Stewart, and Kayden Mingo.

This past season, Houser played in 18 games, averaging 1.4 points in six minutes per outing. He also added 1.1 rebounds per game.

A course of participation that ultimately used up Houser’s redshirt – thanks in large part to injury absences that at times plagued the Nittany Lions in the frontcourt – Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades acknowledged in February the deviation from what had been intended for his freshman campaign.

“I’m saying this because this was our plan we had with him. And this was a plan we had with his parents when we recruited him. Get up here to Penn State and guard Yanic (Konan Niederhauser) every day in practice, from June until he leaves. And let him beat you up every day and get better from that,” said Rhoades. “And then, of course, Yanic – which is awesome – he goes in the first round, and now things have changed. With guys being hurt, he went from potential redshirt to playing.”

With the opportunity, Houser showed glimpses of the potential Rhoades and his staff believed he could reach moving forward in his career. A developmental piece called into action prematurely, Houser pitched in with a season-high seven points in a blowout loss to Michigan in February, playing 22 minutes against the eventual national champion Wolverines. He built on that with back-to-back outings of 12 minutes in games against Southern Cal and at Washington.

Though he didn’t score in the 63-60 win over the Huskies, he grabbed three rebounds and made a steal – an affirmation of the praise Rhoades pointed toward him the day before.

“What I loved about him the other day, he wasn’t afraid. The kid’s not afraid. He’s just got to continue to grow up and mature and get bigger and stronger. But the kid’s not afraid,” said Rhoades. “He has a skill to shoot the ball as a 7-footer. He’s starting to finish better against contact. And he’s getting his nose in the mix.

“He needs another great spring and summer in the weight room, getting bigger and stronger and more flexible. Those are the type of 7-footers who, a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, turn into really good players. That’s what we expect of Justin, and I’m really proud of him.”

Houser’s participation following the game against the Huskies dropped off precipitously, though.

Appearing for just a minute in a loss at Oregon, he contributed only single-digit minute appearances the rest of the way, including an absence altogether from action against Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament.

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