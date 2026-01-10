Penn State adds a third Iowa State tight end as Cooper Alexander picks the Nittany Lions

Penn State added another transfer portal commitment on Friday night as Iowa State tight end Cooper Alexander picked the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Washington, Okla, has three seasons of eligibility remaining. A Rivals Industry Rankings three-star recruit, Alexander redshirted in 2024 before five passs for 47 yards over 11 games in 2025. He joins former Cyclone tight ends Ben Brahmer and Gabe Burkle in moving from Ames to State College.

A closer look at the 2026 Penn State tight end picture

Here’s who Penn State has on its roster now, besides Cooper, at the position for the 2026 season under the guide of new offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Taylor Mouser:

Returners

Andrew Rappleyea | R-Jr.

One of the first Penn State players to announce that he would be returning in 2026, Rappleyea came on down the stretch once Terry Smith took over as the interim head coach. After totaling a mere 7 catches for 70 yards during the first two months of the season, ‘Rapp’ finished with a total of 20 catches for 180 yards and scored in each of the Lions’ final three contests of the year.

Finn Furmanek | R-Jr.

Furmanek was put on scholarship by new head coach Matt Campbell thanks to his tremendous work on special teams. He won’t factor into the tight end picture this fall. But, his value to the program is high in other ways.

Brian Kortovich | R-Fr

A former On3 Industry Rankings three-star recruit, Kortovich will look to see his first game action in 2026 after redshirting in 2025.

Newcomers

Gabe Burkle | R-Sr.

Burke spent his first four college seasons at Iowa State. A two-year starter, 2025 was his best season statistically before it was cut short due to an undisclosed leg injury that required surgery after just nine games. Before that, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end started seven contests and tallied 26 receptions for 302 yards and nine touchdowns. For his career as a Cyclone, he caught 54 passes for 607 yards and two touchdowns.

A Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native, Burkle signed with Iowa State as a Rivals Industry Rankings three-star recruit in the Class of 2022. He was an IPSWA first-team all-state selection in Class 5A as a senior at Prairie High School.

Ben Brahmer | Sr.

The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Brahmer comes to Penn State off a productive first three seasons at Iowa State. A second-team All-Big 12 pick in 2025, the Pierce, Neb., native led the Cyclones with 37 receptions and six touchdowns while going for 446 receiving yards while starting 10 of 12 games. As a junior, he still earned conference honorable mention honors despite only totaling 10 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown during an injury-shortened eight-game season.Brahmer came to Iowa State as a three-star recruit out of Pierce High School, becoming the program’s second Division I player since 2002 in the process. He reached 1,525 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in his senior season and led his team to a Nebraska C1 state title. For his prep career, Brahmer totaled 197 catches for 3,511 yards and 45 touchdowns.