Penn State Gets More Bad Injury News | Donkoh Update + Recruiting Intel

Penn State gets more unfortunate news

We’ll start with the update that dropped yesterday afternoon about another Penn State veteran missing spring football. Donkoh will be out for the spring, following tight end Andrew Rappleyea, who posted a post-surgery photo at the end of February. We’ll discuss the situation, the impact, and what to expect from the team’s spring football situation, with so many injured players that the team will realistically consider starters in the fall.

Next, we’ll discuss the latest recruiting news, now that the calendar has flipped to March. While spring practice hasn’t started yet, teams can still host prospects for visits now. We’ll discuss the players you need to know both before camp and after spring break, which is next week. Of course, check out Blue White Illustrated for a comprehensive list of players coming to campus over the several weeks.

Allen Trieu Joins Rivals

Finally, we welcome Trieu, the latest addition to the Rivals national team, who joined the company on March 1. Tieu has been a Midwest reporter for decades and has extensive knowledge of the former Iowa State staff that now occupies the Lasch Building at Penn State. He and reporter Sean Fitz discuss Campbell’s approach, the strengths of the staff, the team’s ace recruiters, and where the group will need to bridge the gap between what they did in Ames, and the new pressure they face in Happy Valley. He’ll also discuss the blended approach of where Penn State’s targets will come from in this first cycle and how much time fans should give the staff before making decisions about how the staff is recruiting with their in-region recruits.