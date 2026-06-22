Penn State gets new bowl projection in latest Big Ten season preview: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for June 22 include a new bowl projection for the Nittany Lions, headlines of the day, and more. CBS Sports is the latest media outlet to put out a Big Ten season preview. Brad Crawford projects that head coach Matt Campbell’s team will finish 9-3 this fall. The losses, he thinks, would be to Michigan, USC, and Washington. That would put them in the ReliaQuest Bowl, he believes. That is one of the conference’s mid-tier postseason possibilities this year.

“Getting to nine victories in Year 1 under Matt Campbell would be an impressive start, but much of that has to do with this being one of the Big Ten’s softer slates,” Crawford writes. “The Nittany Lions will get to 9-3 by virtue of not holding a single ranked win, which puts them into one of the league’s better bowl games but outside of the CFP conversation. Campbell’s culture and player development will show up immediately, helping Penn State handle the games it’s supposed to win.

“The difference between a good season and a great one comes against the league’s toughest opponents. Nine wins in Year 1 keep Penn State in the national conversation and provide a strong foundation for Campbell’s long-term vision in Happy Valley.”

You can read the full story here.

If it works out this way, Penn State would get through the September of its portion unscathed before dropping two games in October and its first contest of November. The Lions’ 2026 season opens opposite Marshall on Sept. 5. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET. FS1 will televise the contest.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

How Penn State built a roster for today – and tomorrow – under Matt Campbell: Bauer, BWI



Maryland is No. 7 on our list ranking Penn State 2026 opponents from easiest to hardest; here’s why: Pickel, BWI



Complete Final X results: Meet Team USA, which includes five Penn State connections, including Marcus Blaze: Pickel, BWI



3-2-1: Penn State’s path, offensive uncertainty tint 2026 outlook: Bauer, BWI



Breaking down Phil Steele’s Penn State position rankings on offense: Are they sobering, spot on, or missing the mark?: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“I did this [Penn State] official visit, I felt like this is where God wanted me to be. This whole coaching staff, Coach Campbell, Coach [Christian] Smith and Coach Lynn, plus every other person on the staff, they were all great. They never pressured me or tried to sell me on anything. It was always comfortable with them.”



PSU Class of 2027 DE commit Elijah Guertin to BWI’s Ryan Snyder.