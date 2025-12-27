Penn State gets win over Clemson in sloppy conditions: Labatt Postgame Show

The Penn State football team battled in a snowy Yankee Stadium against the Clemson Tigers and came out on top Saturday, finishing the season 7-6 and with a winning record in 2025. After a cold, sloppy first half, the Lions battled the elements to get the win in adverse conditions. Join the Labatt Postgame Show to discuss Terry Smith’s final game as the interm head coach for Penn State football, as the team finally closes the chapter on the last era and enters the next under Matt Campbell.

Penn State battles the elements and the Clemson Tigers

It was a cold and sloppy field for both Penn State and Clemson on Saturday. As a result, offense was hard to come by in the game. Both teams dealt with slipping by receivers and ball-carriers on the slick stadium surface after eight inches of snow fell in New York the night before the game. The slick surface led to less confident cutting by receivers and less open targets for both quarterbacks. The two teams combined for three official drops in the first half, but both quarterbacks finished with a sub-60% completion percentage in the first half.

However, both offenses woke up right before halftime. Clemson tied the game at 3-3 with a 10-play drive that spanned just under three minutes. Ethan Grunkemeyer and the Penn State offense responded with a ten-play 48-yard drive of their own in just over 50 seconds. That drive ended in a Ryan Barker Field goal to give the Lions a 6-3 lead heading into the locker room.

After a short third quarter in which Penn State controlled the clock, the Lions took a 9-3 lead to start the fourth quarter after a run-heavy drive to end the third.

The Penn State defense suffocated the Clemson offense, giving up just three points through three quarters and just 163 yards total through the early part of the fourth when Penn State went up by 12 points with a 71-yard touchdown strike to Trebor Pena. The Lions then followed that up with a game-closing drive, capped by a touchdown to Andrew Rappleyea.

