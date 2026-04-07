Penn State guard Vega Ioane going to this PA NFL team would be an 'ideal' fit, NFL analyst says: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for April 7 include a thought on Vega Ioane’s possible NFL Draft landing spot, headlines of the day, and more.

NFL.com used its Next Gen Stats model to put together ideal first-round team-prospect fits ahead of this year’s pro selection process, which starts later this month in Pittsburgh. The analytics and data believe that the perfect scenario for both Ioane and the host city is for the Steelers to call his name with the No. 21 overall selection in the first round.

“Many teams need reinforcements on their interior offensive lines; Ioane is widely considered the best true guard available and could easily slide into a multitude of lineups. However, the Steelers would be as ideal a landing spot as possible for both player and team,” NEXT Gen writes.

“Pittsburgh has a void at left guard following Isaac Seumalo‘s departure; the new Arizona Cardinal allowed a 3.7% pressure rate last season, the best at the position. However, he largely owes that statistic to Aaron Rodgers‘ quick passing prowess.

“With Mike McCarthy and Omar Khan looking to retain Rodgers, they could stabilize the line’s interior protection with Ioane while also giving the rookie a QB whose play style will help him smoothly navigate the transition to the NFL.”

Ioane is widely regarded as a top-20 overall prospect in this draft class. Some even think he could go in the top 15. That, of course, would take him off the board before Pittsburgh picks, barring a trade.

Either way, Ioane is tracking to be the next Penn State player to go on day one of the draft.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Penn State Recruiting Intel: Nittany Lions trending with recent four-star visitors: Snyder, BWI



2 things standing out about Penn State football as week three of spring practice begins: A recruiting thought and more: Pickel, BWI



DL Anitoni Tahi breaks down his final six, heavy with Big Ten and Big 12 schools: Huffman, On3



Monday’s Three Thoughts: Could Penn State sign a two-quarterback class in 2027?: Fitz, BWI



Penn State adds atheltic big-man in Carter Blattner: T-Frank’s Film Room



Penn State roster shifts continue as Eli Rice eyes portal: Bauer, BWI



PSU heating up; Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, Texas Tech shooting for No. 1: Wiltfong, On3

Quote of the day

“I had a great time at Penn State. It was good to spend a couple of days with Coach (Terry) Smith and Drop and really get to understand their style of coaching and what the expectations are. I also like seeing old players come back to school to talk to recruits and interact with current players. It’s a lot of history there, and I would want to be mentioned with them one day.”

—DeSoto (Texas) Red Oak four-star cornerback Dhillon McGee on PSU.