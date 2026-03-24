Penn State head coach Matt Campbell opens Spring Practice: Press conference

Penn State spring football kicked off on Tuesday morning, with the team’s first practice under new head coach Matt Campbell. Shortly after, Campbell spoke to the media for his spring football press conference opener. Hear Campbell’s complete comments to the media embedded in this article, or on live replay on the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel. Campbell spoke for roughly 40 minutes and addressed a range of questions, including how the program has responded to a new culture in the last two months since our last conversation with the Nittany Lions’ new leader.

Be sure to catch every word from Campbell this coming spring right here on the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and here on the site. Subscribe to the YouTube Channel and enable notifications so you don’t miss any of our great content!

Also, with the new practice schedule from Penn State, we will have an augmented BWI Live Schedule, which you can check out below.

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell Speaks to the Media

Campbell disscused his team’s outlook for the spring and what he wants them to accomplish in the next 15 practices.

“I’ve always thought of it this way, is you really have three, eight-week blocks to prepare for the journey of the season. And I think each block has, I think, critical markers that you have to feel like you’re gaining ground,” he said.

“As you get into spring practice, as you’re starting to develop a team, you know, what are those things that we are going to measure ourselves by? And I think again, it’s continuing those championship habits, how I go to school every day, how I take care of nutrition, how I take care of my body, how I you know, how I show up in the weight room, those things we’re still asking our players to do, but now, how do I play the game of football? And what is our identity? You know, what are we going to look like?”

Campbell will open practice to the media on Thursday for a full day of observation. Be sure to check out the Blue White Illustrated this week for continued coverage of the team’s progress through spring football. Campbell will next speak to the media next Tuesday after practice.