Penn State head coach Matt Campbell press conference: April 14

Penn State football enters its second-to-last week of spring football today. Head coach Matt Campbell held his latest press conference to recap the last several days of activity inside the team meeting room in the Lasch Football Building. Hear his complete press conference on the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel right now, or you can watch it embedded in this article.

Campbell spoke about the team’s progress in coming together over the last four weeks of practice and where they sit right now in the process of improving as a team.

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Penn State head coach Matt Campbell press conference

Campbell spoke for roughly ten minutes with the media on Saturday and once again, focused on the day-to-day improvement of his team through each practice. Campbell and his staff have focused on the basics during the spring.

“Both sides of the ball and really on special teams, my whole mission for us is let’s get good at something that we can lean into and make sure we can evaluate our football team,” he said.

He also spoke about the players who are standing out during the practice when asked about individuals. He gave assessments of several players, including the status of starting QB Rocco Becht and defensive end Ike Ezeogu.

Blue-White Weekend approaches

We’re just over a week away from the annual Blue-White event on April 26 at Beaver Stadium. Campbell said that the team won’t be hosting a full game format for its final day of spring practice, but that they hope to give fans something to watch during the event.

“You’ll get some version of practice, and hopefully we can get some scrimmaging, where we get some live reps in practice, and be able to showcase that,” Campbell said. “But what we won’t do is waste a day. What we will do is, I think it’s really important for us to be out there and make sure we do a great job of being there for our fans, and equally, being able to be with our fans. Because I think it’s really important.”

The practice will begin at 1 pm and last for two hours.