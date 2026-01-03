Penn State hiring Cincinnati defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt for its linebackers coach role

Penn State is bringing Cincinnati defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt to State College to be the Lions’ new linebackers coach, a source told Blue-White Illustrated. Bearcat Journal first reported the news. Veidt has been the Bearcats’ play caller since 2024.

Veidt coached under Campbell both at Toledo and Iowa State as a linebackers coach at the former stop and as that and the assistant head coach from 2016-2023. The Logan, Ohio native played at Division III program Muskingum.

“I think Coach Campbell has great respect for Coach Veidt,” Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said in 2024, per Sports Illustrated. “He was with him for two years at Toledo and then went with him over to Iowa State, so he was with him eight years there,” Satterfield said. “He knew Coach Veidt wanted to call the defense at some point, and their defensive coordinator has been there with Matt the whole time. If he’s ever going to leave, he has done such a great job, and it was an opportunity, and we were looking for a defensive coordinator. So, I talked to Matt, and Matt said he would do an outstanding job.”

Veidt’s defenses were heavily criticized by fans over the last two seasons, but especially in 2025. The Bearcats were No. 85 in total defense in 2024 and No. 100 this past season. But, Cincinnati did have an All-Big 12 first-team linebacker, Jake Golday, in 2025.

Veidt was also FootballScoop’s linebackers coach of the year in 2017.

Meet Penn State coach Matt Campbell’s first on-field staff so far

Here is who the new Penn State coach has already hired:

Taylor Mouser – offensive coordinator/tight ends coach – official

D’Anton Lynn – defensive coordinator – official

Ryan Clanton – offensive line coach – official

Deon Broomfield – secondary – official

Terry Smith – associate head coach, position TBD – official

Noah Pauley – wide receivers coach – official

Jake Waters – quarterbacks coach – official

​Ikaika Malloe – defensive line coach – not yet official but expected

Tyson Veidt – linebackers coach – not yet official but expected

Campbell must still hire a running backs coach. And he will continue to add to his analyst and off-field support staff in the days and weeks ahead while also navigating the NCAA transfer portal.



