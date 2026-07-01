Penn State hoops announces Thanksgiving 'Battle 4 Atlantis' participation

The fourth season of Mike Rhoades’ tenure with the Penn State men’s basketball program will feature a new locale, the Nittany Lions announced Wednesday. Set for November 25-27 at the Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas, the program will be one of eight programs to participate in the 2026 Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Nittany Lions will be joined by Memphis, Mississippi State, and Wake Forest, with a guarantee to face two of those programs under the tournament’s format. The other side of the bracket will include participation from Marquette, Texas A&M, Virginia, and Xavier.

The tournament has not yet announced the initial matchups, dates, or television times for the games. It is the first officially announced set of games on Penn State’s nonconference schedule for the 2026-27 season.

Penn State pursues another holiday tournament

This event will be Penn State’s third time under Rhoades playing in a multi-team event or “MTE” that have come to dominate the college basketball landscape.

During his debut season at the helm, the Nittany Lions traveled to Kissimmee, Fla., for the ESPN Events Invitational, dropping games to Texas A&M, Butler, and VCU. In the 2024-25 campaign, the Nittany Lions went to Daytona Beach, Fla., for the Sunshine Slam, topping Fordham before dropping a tilt with Clemson.

Anxious to present developmental opportunities for his teams early in the season, Rhoades explained his philosophy toward the events.

“I always believe, through experience, when you just take your team on the road to compete and it’s just you against everybody – that’s sort of the mentality I have – a lot of great things can come together. A lot of things you can build on. Just the team being around each other, meals, hanging out in the hotel,” Rhoades said in November 2024. “That’s the bond you want to build. You want it to be relationships beyond basketball. And you can’t force that.

“You go to war with your teammates on the road, and you have and you’re together, you build some great memories, too, and that’s really important to me in our in our program.”

Penn State brings new roster into new season

That sentiment will be especially true for the Nittany Lions this season, where all but three spots will be filled by new faces from the 2025-26 roster.

Still awaiting the arrivals of Roko Prkacin and Francois Wibaut, each of whom spent last season playing professionally in France’s LNB A and LNB Pro B leagues, the Nittany Lions welcomed eight new players to campus last month. Their arrivals came alongside the retention of centerpiece Ivan Juric, plus walk-ons Reggie Grodin and Chris Lotito.

“For now, because you never know if somebody could be, ‘Hey, I want to play in the States,’” said Rhoades. “Somebody can decommit. You just never know. So you’re always communicating, talking to people. And it’s also for the future, too.”

With the late addition of St. Bonaventure fifth-year senior point guard Dasonte Bowen out of the transfer portal, Penn State’s roster is now up to 14 of the 15 available spots for the 2026-27 season.

Penn State 2026-27 Big Ten opponents

Home and away: Nebraska (12), Ohio State (30), Rutgers (136)

Home only: Indiana (41), Maryland (131), Michigan (1), Northwestern (61), Oregon (107), Purdue (8), Washington (55)

Away only: Illinois (5), Iowa (22), Minnesota (82), Michigan State (11), UCLA (31), USC (77), Wisconsin (27)

Big Ten teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament

Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin

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