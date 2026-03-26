Penn State in the NFL: Looking at the Nittany Lions who signed free agent deals so far this offseason

Penn State alums signed new NFL contracts worth more than $200 million earlier this month, once the 2026 pro football league’s calendar officially opened for business. The former Nittany Lion who received the biggest payday is edge rusher Odafe Oweh. After a strong finish to the 2025 season following a trade that sent him from Baltimore to Los Angeles, Oweh signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Washington Commanders. The deal includes $68 million in guaranteed money, per NFL.com.

“Once I got here, it was love,” Oweh said recently, per The Athletic. “They really let me know how they saw me fitting on this defense, in terms of just being able to find those one-on-one matchups and be able to target those, and play fast, just play up the field. They let me know they were going to allow me to do that, and I was on board with that.”

Oweh enters his sixth NFL season in 2026. The former Penn State player with the next largest free agency contract in this cycle does, as well. Connor McGovern is returning to the Buffalo Bills on a four-year, $52 million deal that includes $31.44 million in guaranteed money.

“It’s just been a whirlwind . . . we’re just happy to be back in Buffalo,” McGovern told the Bills’ official website. He will continue to snap it to standout Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen while playing for the franchise’s new head coach, Joe Brady, who was previously at Penn State as well, of course.

“I knew I loved it here [in Buffalo] . . . I knew they loved me. They knew I loved it here,” McGovern continued. “It was easy. It was one of those things we knew it was going to happen at some time. But, it was nice to finally put that pen to paper and make sure it’s finalized.

“It was craziness for a couple weeks there right after the season ended. But I think, overall, we’re in a better spot,” McGovern said. “I think [Brady] brings a nice, new fresh breath of air . . . certainly brings the energy and fun.”

The next biggest deal for a former Nittany Lion went to Jahan Dotson. The former Philadelphia Eagles receiver is signing a two-year, $15 million dollar deal with Atlanta that includes $10 million in guaranteed money.

“I feel like (their scheme) tailors to my skillset specifically, being able to move inside, outside,” Dotson told the Falcons’ official website. “My versatility as a receiver, playing everywhere on the field. They do a great job moving their playmakers around and putting them in advantageous situations to make plays for the team and I feel like that’s something I can buy into and can fit very well into.”

This is NFL season No. 5 for Dotson and his third team; he started his pro career with the Washington Commanders in 2022.

Next on our list is punter Jordan Stout. The specialist is making the move from Baltimore to New York with new Giants head coach John Harbaugh. The NFC East franchise is making Stout the highest-paid punter in NFL history. He is signing a three-year deal worth $12.3 million to start his fifth season in the pros.

SIx other ex-Penn State players round out our roundup.

–Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie is leaving Atlanta for a one-year, $7.3 million deal with Philadelphia. It includes $4.3 million in guaranteed money.



–Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker is going from Green Bay to Carolina on a one-year, $10 million agreement.



–Safety Jaquan Brisker is moving on from Chicago to reunite with Joey Porter Jr., in Pittsburgh. Brisker’s deal with the Steelers totals $5.5 million over one year.

–Punter Blake Gillikin is back with Arizona after inking a one-year deal worth as much as $1.905 million, per Spotrac. The former Penn State specialist aims for a bounce-back season after dealing with a back injury in 2025.



–Defender Jesse Luketa is signing with the New England Patriots on a one-year, $1.145 million deal, which is the league’s veteran minimum.



–Last but certainly not least, long snapper Chris Stoll signed a new deal with Seattle that will net him $2.905 millon over two seasons. The contract conludes $1.2 million in guaranteed money.