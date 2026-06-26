Penn State in the NFL: Marcus Parsons injury update, Brenton Strange's big new deal, lead summer headlines

Author’s note: A version of this story appears in the 2026 Blue-White Illustrated Penn State football preseason magazine. Today, June 26, is the last day to order your copy and get free shipping! Click here to learn more.

Former Penn State star Micah Parsons will not be ready for the start of the 2026 NFL season. The Green Bay Packer continues to recover from a torn ACL injury, one he suffered in late December. If things stay on track, he should return to game action sometime in October, but while meeting with reporters earlier this summer, the Harrisburg, Pa., native said he is focusing on recovering properly and not rushing back into action.

“The goal has always just been not right now, but longevity with my career here, and I think they want that approach,” Parson said, according to GreenBayPackers.com.

“The goal for me is to complete the season – not no relapse – and playoffs and pushing towards a championship. The goal isn’t for me to go out there and re-hurt myself trying to force myself to get back the first few games. The goal has always been playoffs, and I think we’re all on the same page.”

Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks and became a four-time All-Pro during his first season in Green Bay, following a massive offseason trade that sent him from Dallas to the Packers before the 2025 season started. He is continuing to focus on rehab as training camp approaches while also learning new coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s defense and building chemistry with his teammates, which now includes Packers rookie and former Penn State standout pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton.

“We’ve talked about all of us being back together on the field again and that’s like the beauty part, finally getting through those dark tunnel stages and being back on the field,” Parsons told the team’s official website. “They’re all talking about throwing up the (number) 1 and how we’re all gonna do it together and that emotional moment.

“So that’s like the magic. That’s what I look at when I’m working out, like how can I get back with my friends and my brothers and just all that. So there is that beautiful side of that.”

Here’s a look at where things stand for each former Penn State player in the NFL at this juncture of the offseason:

Drew Allar (Played at Penn State from 2022-25), QB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Allar is battling for a roster spot after going in Round 3 to the AFC North franchise back in April. Most think that will assure him a home on the 53-man roster, but with Aaron Rodgers back, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Allar are all competing for both the main backup job and an active roster spot. Allar is yet to sign his rookie contract. He is likely waiting for fellow but earlier third round pick Carson Beck to do so with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to terms with the Steelers.



Kaytron Allen (2022-25), RB, Washington Commanders: Washington took Allen with the No. 187 overall pick in Round 6 of this year’s NFL Draft. The depth chart is not completely wide open, but playing time should absolutely be available if the former Penn State rusher earns it.

Saquon Barkley (2015-17), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley finished his second season in Philadelphia with 280 carries for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 50 receiving yards and two scores. He aims to get back to his 2024 form in 2026 under new offensive coordinator Sean Marrion.

Ryan Bates (2016-18), OL, FA: Bates is a free agent as of the time of this story’s publication. He is expected to sign on somewhere before the start of training camp.

Jaquan Brisker (2019-21), S, Pittsburgh Steelers: Brisker led the Bears’ defense with 1,142 snaps over 18 games, according to PFF. After making 93 stops during the regular season, he added another 23 during Chicago’s two-game playoff run. He also netted an interception and two sacks during the 2025 season. In March, he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers. ESPN reports it’s worth $5 million. He will play behind fellow Penn State letterman Joey Porter Jr., in the team’s secondary this fall.

Ji’Ayir Brown (2020-22), S, San Francisco 49ers: Brown enters his fourth season in San Francisco in 2026. He finished 2025 with 80 tackles, a forced fumble, and two interceptions before suffering a season-ending injury.

Abdul Carter (2022-24), DE, New York Giants: Carter is ready for year two in the Big Apple. He started six games as a rookie, finishing with 43 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Tariq Castro-Fields (2017-21), CB, Philadelphia Eagles: Castro-Fields signed a future/reserve contract with the Eagles in early January, which keeps him with the franchise during the offseason. He was with the team throughout 2025, though he never left the practice squad.

Sean Clifford (2017-21), QB, Cincinnati Bengals: Clifford spent the second half of the season on the Bengals roster after being cut by Green Bay earlier in 2025. He was on the practice squad with Cincinnati, save for the three weeks when he served as the active roster’s emergency third quarterback on game days in November. The former Penn State passer looks to earn a roster spot during preseason camp.



Nick Dawkins (2020-25), OL, Baltimore Ravens: After going undrafted, Dawkins signed a free agent deal with the AFC North franchise in April.



Dom DeLuca (2021-25), LB, Baltimore Ravens: DeLuca will look to make the team during camp after going undrafted and then signing a free agent deal with the Ravens.



Dani Dennis-Sutton (2022-25), DE, Green Bay Packers: The NFC North franchise took ‘DDS’ with the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round back in April. Media reports say he’s off to a good start in Green Bay, but whether or not he’ll start remains to be seen.



Khalil Dinkins (2021-2025), TE, San Francisco 49ers: After going undrafted, Dinkins signed a free agent deal with the NFC West franchise in April.

Jahan Dotson (2018-21), WR, Atlanta Falcons: Dotson totaled 18 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles last season. He signed a two-year, $15 million deal with Atlanta in March.



Zane Durant (2022-25), DT, Buffalo Bills: Durant went to Buffalo with the No. 181 overall pick in Round 5 of this year’s NFL Draft. He is expected to compete for a reserve role during preseason camp.

Tyler Duzansky (2021-25), LS, Las Vegas Raiders: Duzansky signed an undrafted free agent contract with the AFC West team in April.

Arnold Ebiketie (2021), LB, Philadelphia Eagles: Ebiketie split 36 tackles and two sacks over 384 snaps last year in Atlanta. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7.3 millon with Philadelphia this offseason.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu (2020-23), OL, New York Jets: Fashanu started every game at left tackle for the Jets in 2025. He allowed six sacks over 1,038 snaps and only committed three penalties, which ranked fifth among tackles. He will be back in a starting spot in 2026.

Pat Freiermuth (2018-20), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Freiermuth is back with the Steelers in 2026 after turning 56 targets into 41 receptions for 486 yards and four scores in 2025. The former Penn State tight end is joined by recent Steelers draft pick Drew Allar as the former Lions on Pittsburgh’s offense.

Will Fries (2017-20), OL, Minnesota Vikings: Fries started every game this year at right guard and logged 989 snaps. He earned a top 20 pass blocking grade from PFF, but was among the league’s leaders in sacks and hurries allowed for guards, per the same outlet. He will start again in 2026.

Mike Gesicki (2014-17), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Gesicki aims to earn a bigger role in the Bengals’ offense in 2026 after recording 28 catches for 307 yards and two scores during an injury-plagued 2025 season.

Blake Gillikin (2016-19), P, Arizona Cardinals: Gillikin missed most of the 2025 season due to injury. He signed a one-year extension with Arizona this spring and aims to regain his starting job.

Kevin Givens (2016-18), DT, San Francisco 49ers: Givens dealt with injuries for a good portion of his sixth NFL season. He is currently an unrestricted free agent who is still on the 49ers’ roster as of the time of this story’s publication.

Chris Godwin (2014-16), WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: After his 2024 season was cut short by an injury, Godwin started slow in 2025. He played in a total of nine games, finishing with 33 catches for 360 yards and two scores. He looks to bounce back in 2026.

Yetur Gross-Matos (Played at Penn State from 2017-19), DE, FA: Gross-Matos played in just 10 games during his second season in San Francisco. After making eight stops (one for loss) during the regular season, he added two tackles over two postseason contests. He is currently an unrestricted free agent who is not with a team as of this story’s publication.



Kyron Hudson (2025), WR, Chicago Bears: Hudson inked a post-rookie minicamp deal with the Bears after going undrafted back in April.

Adisa Isaac (2019-23), LB, Baltimore Ravens: Isaac played in just two games in 2025 due to a shoulder injury. Media reports indicate he is still working his way back from it.

Olaivavega Ioane (2022-25), OG, Baltimore Ravens: Ioane signed his four-year rookie deal, which includes just over $24 million in guaranteed money, back in April after the Ravens took him with the No. 14 overall pick in the draft. He projects as the team’s starting right guard in 2026.

Coziah Izzard (2020-24), DT, New Orleans Saints: Izzard was signed to the NFC South franchise’s practice squad on Sept. 1. He signed a future contract to stay with the team during the offseason in late December. He is still with them ahead of camp.

Austin Johnson (2013-15), DT, FA: Johnson served as a backup nose tackle for Jacksonville in 2025. Over 14 games, he logged 204 snaps and finished with 12 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. He is currently a free agent.

Theo Johnson (2020-23), TE, New York Giants: Johnson played in 15 games in 2025. He caught 45 passes for 528 yards and five touchdowns, the latter of which was a team high. He enters the penultimate year of his four-year rookie deal in 2026.

DaQuan Jones (2010-13), DL, FA: Over 14 games in 2025, Jones netted 25 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception for the Bills. He is currently a free agent.

Jalen Kimber (2024), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: After being cut by the Bills in October, Kimber signed with the Bengals’ practice squad in December. The team signed him to a futures contract this past January, which will keep him with the franchise during the offseason. He is still with them, entering training camp.

Kalen King (2021-23), CB, Arizona Cardinals: The Panthers signed and waived King from their practice squad multiple times in 2025 before the Cardinals claimed him off Carolina’s practice squad in December. He ultimately saw seven special teams snap in Week 13. He is back with the team in 2026.

Kobe King (2021-24), LB, New York Jets: King is on the team’s reserve/injured list at this point in time.



Jesse Luketa (2018-2021), LB, New England Patriots: Luketa signed a one-year deal with New England back in March.

Connor McGovern (2016-18), OL, Buffalo Bills: McGovern signed a four-year contract extension with the Bills this offseason. He will be the team’s starting center in 2026.

PJ Mustipher (2018-22), DL, Arizona Cardinals: Over 15 games, Mustipher totaled 32 tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup over 300 snaps in 2025. He will be back with the Cardinals in 2026.

Hunter Nourzad (2022-23), OL, Kansas City Chiefs: Nourzad earned 92 snaps at center in 2025 for the Chiefs and 43 more as a blocker on the field goal kicking unit in 2025. He is back in Kansas City for the 2026 season.

Odafe Oweh (2019-20), LB, Washington Commanders: During his first and only season in Los Angeles, he finished with 28 tackles over 12 games and 7.5 sacks, which was a top 30 mark among defenders in the NFL. Oweh signed a four-year, $96-million deal with Washington back in March.



Trebor Pena (2025), WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Pena signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Joey Porter Jr. (2019-22), CB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Porter Jr., started 15 games for the Steelers in 2025, finishing with 54 tackles, one interception, and a sack. He will start for the AFC North team in 2026.

Jaylen Reed (2021-24), S, Houston Texans: Reed dealt with injuries for a large portion of his first season in the pros. He finished the year with 19 tackles over nine games in addition to a fumble recovery. He will fight for a starting job in 2026.

Chop Robinson (2022-23), DE, Miami Dolphins: Robinson played in 15 games for the Dolphins in 2025. He finished with 21 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble. He enters the penultimate year of his rookie deal in 2026.

Devonte Ross (2025), WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Ross enters training camp on the Chargers’ 90-man roster after signing an undrafted free agent contract in April.



Nolan Rucci (2024-25), OL, Indianapolis Colts: The AFC South team picked the blocker up as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Miles Sanders (2016-18), RB, FA: Sanders played in Dallas’ first four games but is now out for the season with a knee injury. He totaled 117 yards rushing and one touchdown, plus eight receptions for 30 yards. He is currently a free agent.

Nick Scott (2015-18), S, Carolina Panthers: Scott started all 18 games for the Panthers. He finished with 120 tackles, one interception and three pass deflections. He will look to fend off Zakee Wheatley and others to keep his starting spot in 2026.

Juice Scruggs (2018-22), OL, Detroit Lions: Scruggs was traded from Houston to Detroit in March ahead of the final year of his rookie contract. He will fight for the team’s starting left guard job.



Drew Shelton (2022-25), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Shelton found a home in the NFL when Dallas took him in Round 4 with the No. 112 overall selection in this year’s draft. He is getting backup work at right tackle so far and will try and win the job come training camp this summer.



Nick Singleton (2022-25), RB, Tennessee Titans: The AFC South franchise took the longtime Lions rusher with the No. 165 overall pick in Round 5 of the NFL Draft. He is expected to be ready for training camp after breaking his ankle back at the Senior Bowl earlier this year.

Chris Stoll (2017-22), LS, Seattle Seahawks: Stoll is the team’s starting long snapper.

Jordan Stout (2019-21), P, New York Giants: Stout was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2025. He is following his former head coach in Baltimore, John Harbaugh, to New York on a three-year, $12 million deal. It makes him the NFL’s highest-paid punter.

Brenton Strange (2019-22), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Strange totaled 46 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns during an injury-shortened 2025 season. On June 25, he signed a three-year extension with the Jaguars that is worth up to $48 million, according to NFL Network. $25 million of that is guaranteed, the outlet reports. Strange was entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Mitchell Tinsley (2022), WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Tinsley finished 2025 with eight receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns and will be with Cincinnati in 2026 after signing a new one-year deal.

Rasheed Walker (2019-21), OL, Carolina Panthers: Walker signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Panthers this offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons in Green Bay.

Caedan Wallace (2019-23), OL, New England Patriots: Wallace totaled just eight snaps in 2025, which came in Week 17 against the Jets. He will look to carve out a bigger role in 2026.

Tyler Warren (2020-24), TE, Indianapolis Colts: Warren finished his rookie season with 76 receptions for 817 yards and four touchdowns. He finished fifth among all tight ends this season in receiving yards.

Parker Washington (2020-22), WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Washington totaled 70 receptions for 954 yards and six touchdowns, while also adding two punt returns for scores. He enters a contract year in 2026 and figures to be a key piece of the Jaguars’ offense.

Zakee Wheatley (2021-25), S, Carolina Panthers: Wheatley went to the Carolina Panthers in Round 5 with the No. 151 overall selection in this year’s Draft. He will now try to overtake fellow former Nittany Lion Nick Scott for a starting job.

Kevin Winston Jr. (2022-24), S, Tennessee Titans: Winston totaled 34 tackles, 1 sack and two pass deflections in 2025 and will fight for a starting job in 2026.

Sal Wormley (2019-24), OG, FA: Wormley is looking for a new NFL home for the 2026 season after the Jacksonville Jaguars waived him in June.