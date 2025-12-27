Penn State injury report: Who is out for the Lions in the Pinstripe Bowl?

NEW YORK — Penn State faces Clemson today in the Pinstripe Bowl. Kickoff is now less than two hours away. That means the Lions’ latest availability report is out. Who’s in, and who’s questionable, for interim head coach Terry Smith’s team today? The list is below.

Who is out and questionable for Penn State today?

Here’s who is OUT for Penn State:

#3 Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

#4 A.J. Harris

#6 Zakee Wheatley

#7 Kaden Saunders

#9 Elliot Washington II

#10 Nicholas Singleton

#12 Xxavier Thomas

#13 Tony Rojas

#14 Jaxon Smolik

#15 Drew Allar

#16 Khalil Dinkins

#18 Max Granville

#19 Josiah Brown

#25 Alex Tatsch

#28 Zane Durant

#29 Daniel Jennings

#30 Kari Jackson

#36 Zuriah Fisher

#38 Jackson Pryts

#42 Mason Robinson

#53 Nick Dawkins

#58 Kaleb Artis

#59 Brady O’Hara

#61 Liam Horan

#63 Alex Birchmeier

#66 Drew Shelton

#71 Olaivavega Ioane

#72 Nolan Rucci

#77 Owen Aliciene

#81 Donte Nastasi

#84 Peter Gonzalez

#93 Bobby Mears

#95 Jordan Mayer

Here’s who is QUESTIONABLE:

#13 Kaytron Allen

Takeaways from the Penn State injury report

Allen being questionable is not a surprise. As BWI has reported, he is expected to dress for the game but will play sparingly if at all. Antoine Belgrave-Shorter being out will further test a Penn State safeties room that already does not include Zakee Wheatley.

Reviewing the first Penn State availability reports of the year

Each week, Blue-White Illustrated will note the changes from week to week. You can see the games 1-12 availability reports below to compare to game 13:

Game 13 availability report for Penn State

Here is who is out:

#3 Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

#6 Matt Outten

#7 Kaden Saunders

#13 Tony Rojas

#14 Jaxon Smolik

#15 Drew Allar

#16 Bekkem Kritza

#18 Max Granville

#19 Josiah Brown

#20 Mylachi Williams

#21 Jabree Coleman

#27 Lamont Payne Jr.

#29 Daniel Jennings

#38 Jackson Pryts

#40 Anthony Speca

#42 Mason Robinson

#58 Kaleb Artis

#59 Brady O’Hara

#61 Liam Horan

#73 Caleb Brewer

#81 Donte Nastasi

#84 Peter Gonzalez

#93 Bobby Mears

#95 Jordan Mayer

Here is who is questionable:

None.

Game 11 availability report

Here’s who is OUT:

#3 Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

#6 Matt Outten

#7 Kaden Saunders

#13 Tony Rojas

#14 Jaxon Smolik

#15 Drew Allar

#18 Max Granville

#19 Josiah Brown

#19 Chaz Coleman

#21 Jabree Coleman

#23 Tikey Hayes

#24 Corey Smith

#25 Quinton Martin Jr.

#34 Owen Wafle

#38 Jackson Pryts

#42 Mason Robinson

#58 Kaleb Artis

#59 Brady O’Hara

#61 Liam Horan

#73 Caleb Brewer

#81 Donte Nastasi

#84 Peter Gonzalez

#93 Bobby Mears

#95 Jordan Mayer

Here’s who is questionable:

None.

Game 10 availability report

Here’s who is OUT

#3 Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

#7 Kaden Saunders

#13 Tony Rojas

#14 Jaxon Smolik

#15 Drew Allar

#16 Bekkem Kritza

#18 Max Granville

#19 Josiah Brown

#19 Chaz Coleman

#30 Kari Jackson

#34 Owen Wafle

#38 Jackson Pryts

#42 Mason Robinson

#46 Cortez Harris

#58 Kaleb Artis

#59 Brady O’Hara

#61 Liam Horan

#81 Donte Nastasi

#82 Ethan Black

#84 Peter Gonzalez

#88 Sam Siafa

#93 Bobby Mears

#95 Jordan Mayer

Here’s who is QUESTIONABLE:

#4 A.J. Harris

#52 Dominic Rulli

Game 9 availability report

Here’s who is OUT:

7 Kaden Saunders

#13 Tony Rojas

#14 Jaxon Smolik

#15 Drew Allar

#18 Max Granville

#19 Josiah Brown

#19 Chaz Coleman

#30 Kari Jackson

#34 Owen Wafle

#38 Jackson Pryts

#42 Mason Robinson

#58 Kaleb Artis

#59 Brady O’Hara

#61 Liam Horan

#81 Donte Nastasi

#84 Peter Gonzalez

#88 Sam Siafa

#93 Bobby Mears

#95 Jordan Mayer

Here’s who is questionable:

QB Bekkem Kritza

Game 8 availability report

Here’s who is OUT:

#7 Kaden Saunders

#13 Tony Rojas

#14 Jaxon Smolik

#15 Drew Allar

#18 Max Granville

#19 Josiah Brown

#23 Tikey Hayes

#30 Kari Jackson

#34 Owen Wafle

#38 Jackson Pryts

#42 Mason Robinson

#58 Kaleb Artis

#59 Brady O’Hara

#61 Liam Horan

#81 Donte Nastasi

#84 Peter Gonzalez

#93 Bobby Mears

#95 Jordan Mayer

Game 7 availability report

Here’s who is OUT:

#7 Kaden Saunders

#13 Tony Rojas

#15 Drew Allar

#16 Bekkem Kritza

#18 Max Granville

#19 Josiah Brown

#27 Lamont Payne Jr.

#30 Kari Jackson

#42 Mason Robinson

#44 Jaylen Harvey

#58 Kaleb Artis

#59 Brady O’Hara

#61 Liam Horan

#71 Olaivavega Ioane

#81 Donte Nastasi

#84 Peter Gonzalez

#95 Jordan Mayer

And here is who is questionable:

NONE.

Game 6 availability report

Here’s who is OUT:

#7 Kaden Saunders

#13 Tony Rojas

#16 Bekkem Kritza

#18 Max Granville

#19 Josiah Brown

#27 Lamont Payne Jr.

#30 Kari Jackson

#42 Mason Robinson

#50 Cooper Cousins

#58 Kaleb Artis

#59 Brady O’Hara

#61 Liam Horan

#81 Donte Nastasi

#84 Peter Gonzalez

#95 Jordan Mayer

Here’s who is QUESTIONABLE:

#7 Zion Tracy

#26 Cam Wallace

#68 Anthony Donkoh

#74 J’ven Williams

Game 5 availability report

Here’s who is OUT:

#7 Kaden Saunders

#11 Lyrick Samuel

#13 Tony Rojas

#16 Bekkem Kritza

#18 Max Granville

#19 Josiah Brown

#26 Cam Wallace

#30 Kari Jackson

#42 Mason Robinson

#58 Kaleb Artis

#59 Brady O’Hara

#61 Liam Horan

#74 J’ven Williams

#81 Donte Nastasi

#84 Peter Gonzalez

#95 Jordan Mayer

Here’s who is QUESTIONABLE:

#14 Jaxon Smolik

#68 Anthony Donkoh

Game 4 availability report:

Here’s who is OUT:

#7 WR Kaden Saunders

#11 WR Lyrick Samuel

#16 QB Bekkem Kritza

#18 DE Max Granville

#19 WR Josiah Brown

#30 LB Kari Jackson

#42 DE Mason Robinson

#58 DT Kaleb Artis

#59 OL Brady O’Hara

#61 OL Liam Horan

#81 WR Donte Nastasi

#84 WR Peter Gonzalez

#95 WR Jordan Mayer

Here’s who is questionable:

#74 OT Jven Williams

Game 3availability report:

OUT:

#7 WR Kaden Saunders

#11 WR Lyrick Samuel

#16 QB Bekkem Kritza

#18 DE Max Granville

#19 WR Josiah Brown

#20 DE Mylachi Williams

#30 RB Amiel Davis

#30 LB Kari Jackson

#31 WR Logan Cunningham

#42 DE Mason Robinson

#58 DT Kaleb Artis

#59 OL Brady O’Hara

#61 OL Liam Horan

#81 WR Donte Nastasi

#84 WR Peter Gonzalez

#88 TE Andrew Olesh

#94 DT De’Andre Cook

#95 DE Jordan Mayer

QUESTIONABLE:

NONE.

Game 2 Penn State availability report:

#6 WR Matt Outten

#7 WR Kaden Saunders

#11 WR Lyrick Samuel

#16 QB Bekkem Kritza

#18 DE Max Granville

#19 WR Josiah Brown

#30 LB Kari Jackson

#42 DE Mason Robinson

#43 DE Dayshaun Burnett

#52 DT Randy Adirika

#58 DT Kaleb Artis

#59 OT Brady O’Hara

#61 OT Liam Horan

#64 OT Eagan Boyer

#67 OL Henry Boehme

#81 WR Donte Nastasi

#84 WR Peter Gonzalez

#95 DE Jordan Mayer

#98 K Matthew Parker

QUESTIONABLE:

NONE.

Game 1 availability report:

OUT



#7 Kaden Saunders

#16 Bekkem Kritza

#18 Max Granville

#19 Josiah Brown

#36 Zuriah Fisher

#42 Mason Robinson

#58 Kaleb Artis

#59 Brady O’Hara

#61 Liam Horan

#64 Eagan Boyer

#81 Donte Nastasi

#84 Peter Gonzalez

#95 Jordan Mayer

QUESTIONABLE



#7 Zion Tracy