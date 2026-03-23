Penn State involved with more than 70 prospects in 2028 Rivals300

The initial Rivals300 for the Class of 2028 was released on Monday, and there’s no shortage of potential Penn State players, with the Nittany Lions already recruiting more than 70 players who made the list.

That includes the Nittany Lions’ lone commitment at the moment, as cornerback CB Deonte Flemings is ranked No. 134 nationally in the ranking. The Erie, Pa., native is also the fourth-ranked player in the state. Overall, Pennsylvania has 10 players who made the initial Rivals300. That doesn’t include running back Tahmere Brown, who’s from Philadelphia but plays at The Pennington School in New Jersey.

The Keystone State is also home to the No. 1 player in the country, wide receiver Jett Harrison from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia. He’s the son of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison and the younger brother of Marvin Harrison Jr. Western Pennsylvania has the state’s other two Top 100 players in Avonworth’s Ath. Jaden Jones (No. 78) and Hopewell’s James Armstrong (No. 90).

Throughout the region, New Jersey appears to be the deepest, with 13 New Jersey players represented on the list. The state also has five players among the top 100 prospects nationally: CB Amiir Woodward (No. 9), CB Nasir Richardson (No. 12), LB Tahj Gray (No. 27), QB Lukas Prock (No. 57)) and WR Mekhi Parker (No. 80).

As of now, 14 players on the list below also have an unofficial visit set with Penn State for March or April. Fans can check out the list of Penn State prospects inside the Rivals300 below.

Penn State Prospects in 2028 Rivals300

1) WR Jett Harrison

2) DE Jalanie George

5) OL Antijuan Wilkes

6) WR Braylon Clark

7) DL Asher Ghioto

8) DL Tyzon Swann

9) CB Amiir Woodward

12) CB Nasir Richardson

15) QB Chris Vargas

17) OL George Selvie

19) WR Lorenzo McMullen Jr.

21) DE Darieon Prescott

23) RB Kevin Hartsfield

27) LB Tahj Gray

32) DL Landen Wade

34) WR Roye Oliver

35) DL Tyrone Elee

36) OL Maui Tonata

38) QB Donald Tabron

43) CB Langston Pridgeon

45) DE Jayden Bell

46) WR Malachi Lee

53) DE Kameron McGee

55) WR Marshaun Thornton

57) QB Lukas Prock

59) LB Gabriel Player

60) CB Keaton Fields

61) Saf. Pole Moala

63) TE Tytan McNeal

66) Saf. Jaelyn Easterling-Flores

73) DE Cam Toomey

78) Ath. Jaden Jones

80) WR Mekhi Parker

81) TE Ridge Janes

84) OL Carter Barrett

90) QB James Armstrong

102) QB Trey Tagliaferri

110) LB Brayden Bonik

112) RB Tahmere Brown

113) OL Bryce Smalls

114) LB Tysir Young

132) Ath. Dennis Tua’one

134) CB Deonte Flemings

140) Saf. Adrian Woodward

141) TE Jevyn Severson

143) DE Jermaine Smith Jr

144) Ath. Cartae Ligon

146) OL Kyler Harden

157) OL Samiu Taukiuvea

165) DE George Parkinson

174) RB Tahj Moore

187) CB DeNario Girton

189) Ath. Brandon Murphy

202) DE Jackson Vaughn

225) DL Trison Satele

228) OL Jackson Snelling

231) CB Ryan Drakeford

234) TE Jack McNamara

235) Saf. Mekhi McNair

236) WR Owen Johnson

237) RB Jerome LaRue

240) LB Skylar Alston

242) OL Nick Anderson

245) WR Christopha Alston

246) Saf. Drake Collener

256) CB Andre Jones

262) Ath. AJ Lopez

273) CB Phoenix Evans

280) WR Kam Miller

288) CB CJ Davis

293) DE Arthur Jones

294) TE Braxton Rein

300) OL Major Green