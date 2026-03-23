Penn State involved with more than 70 prospects in 2028 Rivals300
The initial Rivals300 for the Class of 2028 was released on Monday, and there’s no shortage of potential Penn State players, with the Nittany Lions already recruiting more than 70 players who made the list.
That includes the Nittany Lions’ lone commitment at the moment, as cornerback CB Deonte Flemings is ranked No. 134 nationally in the ranking. The Erie, Pa., native is also the fourth-ranked player in the state. Overall, Pennsylvania has 10 players who made the initial Rivals300. That doesn’t include running back Tahmere Brown, who’s from Philadelphia but plays at The Pennington School in New Jersey.
The Keystone State is also home to the No. 1 player in the country, wide receiver Jett Harrison from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia. He’s the son of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison and the younger brother of Marvin Harrison Jr. Western Pennsylvania has the state’s other two Top 100 players in Avonworth’s Ath. Jaden Jones (No. 78) and Hopewell’s James Armstrong (No. 90).
Throughout the region, New Jersey appears to be the deepest, with 13 New Jersey players represented on the list. The state also has five players among the top 100 prospects nationally: CB Amiir Woodward (No. 9), CB Nasir Richardson (No. 12), LB Tahj Gray (No. 27), QB Lukas Prock (No. 57)) and WR Mekhi Parker (No. 80).
As of now, 14 players on the list below also have an unofficial visit set with Penn State for March or April. Fans can check out the list of Penn State prospects inside the Rivals300 below.
- 1
Final thoughts
On PSU wrestling
- 2
Roster updates
Changes on defense
- 3
Weight Changes
Offense in new direction
- 4New
PSU wrestling
Sets new NCAA record
- 5
Jeremiah Cooper
Finds opportunity at PSU
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Penn State Prospects in 2028 Rivals300
1) WR Jett Harrison
2) DE Jalanie George
5) OL Antijuan Wilkes
6) WR Braylon Clark
7) DL Asher Ghioto
8) DL Tyzon Swann
9) CB Amiir Woodward
12) CB Nasir Richardson
15) QB Chris Vargas
17) OL George Selvie
19) WR Lorenzo McMullen Jr.
21) DE Darieon Prescott
23) RB Kevin Hartsfield
27) LB Tahj Gray
32) DL Landen Wade
34) WR Roye Oliver
35) DL Tyrone Elee
36) OL Maui Tonata
38) QB Donald Tabron
43) CB Langston Pridgeon
45) DE Jayden Bell
46) WR Malachi Lee
53) DE Kameron McGee
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55) WR Marshaun Thornton
57) QB Lukas Prock
59) LB Gabriel Player
60) CB Keaton Fields
61) Saf. Pole Moala
63) TE Tytan McNeal
66) Saf. Jaelyn Easterling-Flores
73) DE Cam Toomey
78) Ath. Jaden Jones
80) WR Mekhi Parker
81) TE Ridge Janes
84) OL Carter Barrett
90) QB James Armstrong
102) QB Trey Tagliaferri
110) LB Brayden Bonik
112) RB Tahmere Brown
113) OL Bryce Smalls
114) LB Tysir Young
132) Ath. Dennis Tua’one
134) CB Deonte Flemings
140) Saf. Adrian Woodward
141) TE Jevyn Severson
143) DE Jermaine Smith Jr
144) Ath. Cartae Ligon
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146) OL Kyler Harden
157) OL Samiu Taukiuvea
165) DE George Parkinson
174) RB Tahj Moore
187) CB DeNario Girton
189) Ath. Brandon Murphy
202) DE Jackson Vaughn
225) DL Trison Satele
228) OL Jackson Snelling
231) CB Ryan Drakeford
234) TE Jack McNamara
235) Saf. Mekhi McNair
236) WR Owen Johnson
237) RB Jerome LaRue
240) LB Skylar Alston
242) OL Nick Anderson
245) WR Christopha Alston
246) Saf. Drake Collener
256) CB Andre Jones
262) Ath. AJ Lopez
273) CB Phoenix Evans
280) WR Kam Miller
288) CB CJ Davis
293) DE Arthur Jones
294) TE Braxton Rein
300) OL Major Green