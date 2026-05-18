Penn State involved with nearly 90 prospects in updated 2028 Rivals300
Penn State is involved with no shortage of top-ranked 2028 prospects.
Following the release of the initial Rivals300 for the Class of 2028 back in March, National Scouting Director Charles Power and his staff updated the list on Monday. With so many new offers going out this spring, head coach Matt Campbell and his staff are now involved with 88 of those 300 players.
The list includes Penn State’s lone 2028 commit so far in cornerback CB Deonte Flemings, who moved up just a few spots from No. 134 to No. 131 nationally. The Erie, Pa., native remains the fourth-ranked player in the state. Just like the previous update, Pennsylvania has 10 players inside the Rivals300. That doesn’t include running back Tahmere Brown, who’s from Philadelphia but plays at The Pennington School in New Jersey.
Link: A top takeaway and a remaining question for Penn State’s DEs following spring
Wide receiver Jett Harrison from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia remains not only the top-ranked player in the state, but also No. 1 in the country. He’s the son of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison and the younger brother of Marvin Harrison Jr. Ath. Jaden Jones, from Avonworth High School, moved up one spot to No. 77, while Hopewell quarterback James Armstrong moved down just a few spots to No. 101 nationally.
New Jersey started out with 13 players inside the Rivals300, but that’s now down to 12 following Jackson Vaughn’s decision to reclassify. The Garden State has plenty of quality at the top, led by CB Nasir Richardson at 10th overall nationally. LB Tahj Gray (No. 28), CB Amiir Woodward (No. 53), QB Lukas Prock (No. 55) and WR Mekhi Parker (No. 86) also rank in the Top 100, while QB Trey Tagliaferri is just outside at No. 110 overall.
There were also a few notable prospects within the region, including WR Kam Miller (Previously No. 28), CB CJ Davis (No. 288), DE Arthur Jones (No. 293) and OL Major Green (No. 300). Miller and Green remain 89-rated three-star prospects, while Davis and Jones hold 88 three-star ratings.
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PSU Prospects in 2028 Rivals300
1) WR Jett Harrison
2) DE Jalanie George
6) OL Antijuan Wilkes
7) WR Braylon Clark
8) DE Asher Ghioto
9) DL Tyzon Swann
10) CB Nasir Richardson
11) WR Lorenzo McMullen Jr.
15) OL Austin Attalah
16) QB Christopher Vargas
20) CB Keaton Fields (+40)
21) RB Kevin Hartsfield
23) Ath. Grant Bowen (Recent Offer)
24) DE Darieon Prescott
27) DL Simon Nuamah (+272)
28) LB Tahj Gray
35) DL Landen Wade
37) QB Donald Tabron
39) OL Maui Tonata
43) WR DeAndre Bidden
49) DE Jayden Bell
50) WR Malachi Lee
53) CB Amiir Woodward (-44)
55) QB Lukas Prock
56) DE Kameron McGee
60) TE Tytan McNeal
63) WR Marshaun Thornton
67) LB Gabriel Player
Link: New Penn State QB commit Will Wood out to prove himself
71) OL Nation Farmer
75) DE Cam Toomey
76) LB Jameer Miles (Recent Offer)
77) Ath. Jaden Jones
78) DL Nikolas Stevens (+222)
82) DL Tyrone Elee (-48)
86) WR Mekhi Parker
89) RB Christian Schettini (Recent Offer)
90) Saf. Jaelyn Easterling-Flores
93) OL George Selvie (-76)
96) OL Wyatt VanBoening (Recent Offer)
101) QB James Armstrong
103) OL Declan Heying (+126) (Recent Offer)
104) CB Langston Pridgeon (-61)
106) TE Jevyn Severson (+35)
110) QB Trey Tagliaferri
111) CB Grayden Reid (Recent Offer)
117) LB Brayden Bonik
118) DE Major Stokes (+101) (Recent Offer)
121) RB Tahmere Brown
122) OL Bryce Smalls
123) LB Tysir Young
125) DE Asa Burch
131) CB Deonte Flemings (+3)
143) OL Kyler Harden
144) OL Toa Feinga (Recent Offer)
150) WR Dennis Tua’one
156) Saf. Adrian Woodward
158) DE Jermaine Smith Jr
159) Ath. Cartae Ligon
Link: CB Allen Evans discusses Penn State interest, official visit status
167) OL Samiu Taukiuvea
176) DE George Parkinson
185) RB Taihj Moore
186) TE Ridge Janes (-105)
188) CB Ca’Ron Williams (Recent Offer)
196) Saf. DeNario Girton (Switched from CB to Saf.)
200) OL Carter Barrett (-116)
208) Ath. Brandon Murphy
222) LB Liam Conlon (Recent Offer)
223) WR Ryan Richmond-McDavis
232) OL Jackson Snelling
238) Saf. Ryan Drakeford (Switched from CB to Saf.)
239) DL Trison Satele
242) WR Owen Johnson
243) Saf. Jackson Parker (Recent Offer)
244) RB Jerome LaRue
248) LB Skylar Alston
250) Saf. Mekhi McNair
251) OL Nick Anderson
252) LB Brodie Metzger (New to Rivals300)
268) OL Lincoln Fa’alafi (New to Rivals300)
272) Saf. Andre Jones
275) CB Phoenix Evans
284) Saf. Drake Collener (-38)
288) WR Christopha Alston (-43)
289) TE Braxton Rein
292) Ath. AJ Lopez (-30)
293) Saf. Brayden Arnold
298) OL Anthony Blalock
299) RB Jacez Walton