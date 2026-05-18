Penn State involved with nearly 90 prospects in updated 2028 Rivals300

Penn State is involved with no shortage of top-ranked 2028 prospects.

Following the release of the initial Rivals300 for the Class of 2028 back in March, National Scouting Director Charles Power and his staff updated the list on Monday. With so many new offers going out this spring, head coach Matt Campbell and his staff are now involved with 88 of those 300 players.

The list includes Penn State’s lone 2028 commit so far in cornerback CB Deonte Flemings, who moved up just a few spots from No. 134 to No. 131 nationally. The Erie, Pa., native remains the fourth-ranked player in the state. Just like the previous update, Pennsylvania has 10 players inside the Rivals300. That doesn’t include running back Tahmere Brown, who’s from Philadelphia but plays at The Pennington School in New Jersey.

Wide receiver Jett Harrison from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia remains not only the top-ranked player in the state, but also No. 1 in the country. He’s the son of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison and the younger brother of Marvin Harrison Jr. Ath. Jaden Jones, from Avonworth High School, moved up one spot to No. 77, while Hopewell quarterback James Armstrong moved down just a few spots to No. 101 nationally.

New Jersey started out with 13 players inside the Rivals300, but that’s now down to 12 following Jackson Vaughn’s decision to reclassify. The Garden State has plenty of quality at the top, led by CB Nasir Richardson at 10th overall nationally. LB Tahj Gray (No. 28), CB Amiir Woodward (No. 53), QB Lukas Prock (No. 55) and WR Mekhi Parker (No. 86) also rank in the Top 100, while QB Trey Tagliaferri is just outside at No. 110 overall.

There were also a few notable prospects within the region, including WR Kam Miller (Previously No. 28), CB CJ Davis (No. 288), DE Arthur Jones (No. 293) and OL Major Green (No. 300). Miller and Green remain 89-rated three-star prospects, while Davis and Jones hold 88 three-star ratings.

PSU Prospects in 2028 Rivals300

1) WR Jett Harrison

2) DE Jalanie George

6) OL Antijuan Wilkes

7) WR Braylon Clark

8) DE Asher Ghioto

9) DL Tyzon Swann

10) CB Nasir Richardson

11) WR Lorenzo McMullen Jr.

15) OL Austin Attalah

16) QB Christopher Vargas

20) CB Keaton Fields (+40)

21) RB Kevin Hartsfield

23) Ath. Grant Bowen (Recent Offer)

24) DE Darieon Prescott

27) DL Simon Nuamah (+272)

28) LB Tahj Gray

35) DL Landen Wade

37) QB Donald Tabron

39) OL Maui Tonata

43) WR DeAndre Bidden

49) DE Jayden Bell

50) WR Malachi Lee

53) CB Amiir Woodward (-44)

55) QB Lukas Prock

56) DE Kameron McGee

60) TE Tytan McNeal

63) WR Marshaun Thornton

67) LB Gabriel Player

71) OL Nation Farmer

75) DE Cam Toomey

76) LB Jameer Miles (Recent Offer)

77) Ath. Jaden Jones

78) DL Nikolas Stevens (+222)

82) DL Tyrone Elee (-48)

86) WR Mekhi Parker

89) RB Christian Schettini (Recent Offer)

90) Saf. Jaelyn Easterling-Flores

93) OL George Selvie (-76)

96) OL Wyatt VanBoening (Recent Offer)

101) QB James Armstrong

103) OL Declan Heying (+126) (Recent Offer)

104) CB Langston Pridgeon (-61)

106) TE Jevyn Severson (+35)

110) QB Trey Tagliaferri

111) CB Grayden Reid (Recent Offer)

117) LB Brayden Bonik

118) DE Major Stokes (+101) (Recent Offer)

121) RB Tahmere Brown

122) OL Bryce Smalls

123) LB Tysir Young

125) DE Asa Burch

131) CB Deonte Flemings (+3)

143) OL Kyler Harden

144) OL Toa Feinga (Recent Offer)

150) WR Dennis Tua’one

156) Saf. Adrian Woodward

158) DE Jermaine Smith Jr

159) Ath. Cartae Ligon

167) OL Samiu Taukiuvea

176) DE George Parkinson

185) RB Taihj Moore

186) TE Ridge Janes (-105)

188) CB Ca’Ron Williams (Recent Offer)

196) Saf. DeNario Girton (Switched from CB to Saf.)

200) OL Carter Barrett (-116)

208) Ath. Brandon Murphy

222) LB Liam Conlon (Recent Offer)

223) WR Ryan Richmond-McDavis

232) OL Jackson Snelling

238) Saf. Ryan Drakeford (Switched from CB to Saf.)

239) DL Trison Satele

242) WR Owen Johnson

243) Saf. Jackson Parker (Recent Offer)

244) RB Jerome LaRue

248) LB Skylar Alston

250) Saf. Mekhi McNair

251) OL Nick Anderson

252) LB Brodie Metzger (New to Rivals300)

268) OL Lincoln Fa’alafi (New to Rivals300)

272) Saf. Andre Jones

275) CB Phoenix Evans

284) Saf. Drake Collener (-38)

288) WR Christopha Alston (-43)

289) TE Braxton Rein

292) Ath. AJ Lopez (-30)

293) Saf. Brayden Arnold

298) OL Anthony Blalock

299) RB Jacez Walton