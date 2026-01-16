Penn State-Iowa wrestling predictions: How many bouts will the Lions win over the Hawkeyes?

No. 1 Penn State wrestling faces No. 4 Iowa on the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. ET tonight in a marquee matchup at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Nittany Lions (7-0) are winners of 78 consecutive dual meets, including their last four meetings with the Hawkeyes. Tom Brands’ team is 6-2 on the season and has not beaten Cael Sanderson’s side 2020.

“We know it’s the number one team in America,” Brands said on Tuesday. “We know they’re high-powered. Do you build the opponent up by saying those things? And those are pretty good ways to describe someone. Are you in admiration of them? Yeah.

“You’re going to have to go to stay on the mat with them. You’re going to have to score. And, you’re going to have to score again and again to stay on the mat with them.”

Added Sanderson on Wednesday:

“It’s always just what’s next, one at a time, of course,” Sanderson said Wednesday. “You know, we’re prepared, but, yeah, we’re used to that. Everyone’s used to it. You wrestle in the Big Ten or even around the country, I’m sure other conferences do the same thing.

“You wrestle Friday, and you turn around, you wrestle Sunday, you got to travel, and so a lot of it’s just discipline, weight management. But you know, the national tournament’s a three-day event, so it’s all great preparation for what we’re ultimately getting ready for, and that’s in March.”

How will the match play out? Our predictions are below.

125 pounds: No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 6 Dean Peterson, Iowa

A year ago, Peterson beat Lilledahl by decision, 4-1, while wrestling for Rutgers. Petersen would go on to make it to the Round of 12 while the Nittany Lion would become a first-time All-American. Now, the pair is set to meet again.

While it’s hard to put your finger on what or why, Lilledahl has looked a tad bit off of late. He’s won every match since losing to freshman teammate Nate Desmond in the Army Black Knight Invitational finals, but his last three triumphs have all been by decision. There’s nothing wrong with that. But, he’s piled up a lot of bonus point wins in his career.

Peterson, meanwhile, has just one blemish on his resume this year, and that’s a loss by fall to Ohio State’s Nic Bouzakis. But, he also hasn’t wrestled since December. It’s unclear why. But he is expected back Friday night.

If Peterson had been competing, it might have been easier to pick him to pull another rankings upset. But, the time off means that is a hard call to make. This figures to be a low-scoring affair decided by a takedown either way. We’ll side with the returning All-American in a toss-up match.

Pickel pick at 125: Lilledahl d. Peterson

Team score: PSU 3, Iowa 0

133 pounds: No. 5 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 8 Drake Ayala, Iowa

One of a few top 10 matchups, freshman Blaze has been rolling right along during his first season in the Lions’ lineup. He enters this matchup at 11-0, while Ayala is just 4-4. After taking all of December and some of January, he returned to action with an upset loss to Wisconsin’s Zane Fuggit by decision, 6-5. If Ayala is healthy, he will have every chance to beat Blaze. But we don’t know if that is the case, and who wants to pick against Blaze at the moment?

Pickel pick at 133: Blaze d. Ayala

Team score: PSU 6, Iowa 0

141 pounds: No. 7 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 11 Nasir Bailey OR Kale Petersen, Iowa

Davis is making his second start of the season after entering the starting lineup last weekend against Rutgers. This weekend starts with either Bailey, who is dealing with injuries and/or something else that has kept him off the mat, or Petersen, who is 16-1 on the year, albeit with only one dual victory. This match is tough to pick because it’s hard to know where Davis’ gas tank is, where Bailey’s health is, or how Petersen might do against a former All-American if put into the spotlight of this dual meet.

For the sake of making a pick, we’ll suggest that Bailey both goes and finds a way to win late, ending the Lions’ shutout hopes. But don’t be surprised if Davis beats whoever he faces. Of our 10 picks, this is the one that might look the most wrong and ridiculous by the end of the night.

Pickel pick at 141: Bailey d. Davis

Team score: PSU 6, Iowa 3

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 17 Ryder Block, Iowa

These two will be meeting for the first time at the college level. Van Ness is undefeated and has secured the Lions’ bonus points in just over 80 percent of his matches so far. Block was upset in his most recent dual meet match against Wisconsin and is 6-2 on the season. No rhyme or reason to this pick, just a gut feeling: ‘SVN”s bonus points percentage will be going up.

Pickel prediction at 149: Van Ness md. Block

Team score: Penn State 10, Iowa 3

157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 12 Jordan Williams OR Victor Voinovich III, Iowa

Williams seems like the most likely foe of the two potential Hawkeyes for Duke, who is so far rolling over everyone he’s faced in impressive fashion, even if it hasn’t exactly been a murderer’s row of opponents. He does not find one here either, however, and we’ll project that he gets the second Penn State bonus points of the night.

Pickel prediction at 157: Duke md. Williams

Team score: PSU 14, Iowa 3

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 3 Michael Caliendo, Iowa

This will be the seventh all-time meeting between these two. Mesenbrink is a perfect 6-0 with three bonus point wins. He beat Caliendo to win last year’s NCAA title. Now, he’ll look to do it again during the regular season in his quest to win another title. It will be fascinating to see what each competitor changes from their last meeting. Caliendo told the Des Moines Register earlier this year that he spent the offseason earlier this year. Whatever the Hawkeye’s new tricks are may slow Mesenbrink down. But we’ll have to see the Penn State wrestler lose to believe it’s possible when these two meet.

Pickel prediction at 165: Mesenbrink d. Caliendo

Team score: PSU 17, Iowa 3

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 3 Patrick Kennedy OR Gabe Arnold, Iowa

Haines beat Kennedy three times last year, once by technical fall, and has had the more dominant season to date in 2025-2026. We don’t expect to see Arnold here. But, even if we do, this is a decision win, at least, for Haines and the Nittany Lions.

Pickel prediction at 174: Haines d. Kennedy

Team score: PSU 20, Iowa 3

184 pounds: No. 4 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 1 Angelo Ferrari, Iowa

Anyone breaking down this match rationally would say Iowa is favored to win at least two matches, and this is the first one. But, it’s not by a wide margin. Ferrari lost only by decision to five-time NCAA champ Carter Starocci last year and has yet to give up a takedown at the college level. Welsh has rolled along during his first season at Penn State. If putting a percentage on it, I think Ferrari has a 55/45 chance of winning, but either way, this one will be low-scoring and decided by decision.

Pickel prediction at 184: Ferrari d. Welsh

Team score: PSU 20, Iowa 6

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. Harvey Ludington OR Brody Sampson, Iowa

Once viewed as one of the headline weight classes on this card, that is no longer the case now that previously fourth-ranked Massoma Endene is no longer with the Hawkeyes. Tom Brands could choose to bump Arnold up here, and he said back on Tuesday that the weight class would operate on a week-to-week basis for the time being without naming a starter. Barr is healthy again and rolling. There will be one pin in this match, and it comes here.

Pickel prediction at 197: Barr by fall over whoever Iowa sends out

Team score: PSU 26, Iowa 6

285 pounds: No. 15 Cole Mirasola PSU vs. No. 5 Ben Kueter, Iowa

Mirasola has had an up-and-down start to his first season in the starting lineup, while weighing in around the 225-230 mark recently, while Kueter has been on and off the mat and is just 3-1 on the year. No matter, he is the odds-on favorite in this match, even if Mirasola will likely be the more aggressive wrestler of the two. Much like the prediction at 141, it’s not hard to see this one looking foolish, either, given Kueter’s lack of availability this season.

Pickel prediction at 285: Kueter d. Mirasola

Team score: PSU 26, Iowa 9

Final thought on Penn State-Iowa

Barring injury or unexpected absences, it’s virtually impossible to see a path for Iowa to pull off the upset. The first three weight classes are certainly spots where the Hawkeyes could add a victory, but Welsh could also topple Ferrari. And, Davis could certainly beat whoever he faces at 141. At the very least, an entertaining dual might be on tap. But Penn State is heavily favored to win it. But the odds say it is more likely to be lopsided than not.

