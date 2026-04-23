Penn State Just Offered a New QB. Here's What It Means for Peter Bourque

The Blue-White game is this weekend, and for once, that’s not the biggest news in Penn State football recruiting leading up to the game. The team offered three-star quarterback Will Wood this week after a marathon recruitment of four-star Peter Bourque. Does that signal thunderclouds on the horizon for Bourque’s recruitment? Or is there something else going on with the team’s 2027 quarterback recruiting?

We’re discussing that, plus why the Blue-White Game isn’t a big deal this year for recruiting efforts. Finally, we’ll discuss Ryan Snyder’s recruiting conversations from last week and give you a heads up on the latest recruiting visits going on this week.

Join the BWI Live Recruiting Show today at 2 pm on YouTube! We’ll also take your questions live during the show and answer them on air. If you haven’t yet, subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enable notifications so that you don’t miss any of the breaking news, press conferences, or more!

Penn State QB recruiting drama is heating up

Penn State’s quarterback recruiting hit a twist this week with Wood receiving an offer from the program. What does it mean for the team’s outlook with Bourque? We’re discussing the latest on the situation during today’s show.

We’ll also discuss Wood’s skillset and what sort of tools he brings to the table. Is he on the same level as Bourque, or are they different prospects?

Blue-White Game lacking star power

Last week, we discussed that the Blue-White practice recruiting roster was still a mystery. Now that we have more clarity, there may be a shift in the weekend plan. Snyder will discuss what he’s seen from the team’s recruiting strategy for the upcoming weekend.

We’ll also give some quick thoughts on the practice and what we’re looking forward to learning during the two-hour event.

Recruiting Conversations and Key Visits

BWI has spoken to several Penn State recruiting visitors who came to observe the practice in the last week. Snyder will give some highlights from his conversation with tight end target Parker Newman and running back prospect Javarris Warner.

Finally, we’ll discuss the key visits scheduled for the end of the week. Join the show to learn more about wide receiver Jamir Dean and a key 2028 prospect who is coming to campus again.

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