Penn State lands $5 million gift toward Beaver Stadium renovation project

The ongoing Beaver Stadium renovation project received another boost Tuesday afternoon.

Announced by Penn State Athletics, Bob and Sandy Poole have committed $5 million toward the project. The gift is the latest contribution toward the estimated $700 million renovation that has transformed the home of the Penn State football program this offseason.

“We are incredibly grateful to Bob and Sandy Poole for their extraordinary generosity and unwavering commitment to Penn State,” athletic director Pat Kraft said in a statement. “For decades, the Pooles have invested in the University in ways that have expanded opportunities for students and strengthened the Penn State experience. Their support of the West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium Revitalization project reflects their deep belief in the power of this institution and the role our incredible stadium plays in bringing together generations of Penn Staters.

“This transformational gift will help ensure that West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium remains a premier venue that enhances the experience for our student-athletes, alumni and fans for years to come.”

Poole is a 1972 graduate of Penn State’s Smeal College of Business and has served as president and CEO of S&A Homes and Allied Mechanical and Electrical, as well as chairman and CEO of Poole Anderson Construction. He also currently serves as chair of the Schreyer Honors College External Advisory Board and was the recipient of Penn State’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 2006.

“Our family is honored to support and be a part of Beaver Stadium’s modernization,” Poole said in a statement. “Penn State and Beaver Stadium have been at the heart of our family for as long as we can remember. We have made so many memories through the University and its athletic department and we are proud to support this transformational project.

“This is more than an investment in a building, it is an investment in ensuring Beaver Stadium remains a world-class home for student-athletes, fans, and the Penn State community for decades to come.”

After a “topping out” celebration in June commemorating the placement of the final beam atop the new 195-foot west side superstructure, Kraft called it “a structural milestone that marks the transition from this complex phase of construction.” Penn State said the next steps include installing bleacher seating in the upper deck ahead of the 2026 season.

The Nittany Lions are scheduled to host Marshall on Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. in Matt Campbell’s debut as Penn State’s head coach.

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