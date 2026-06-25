Penn State Lands Alexander & McGee — But Can They Close on Khalil Taylor?

The Penn State recruiting staff got two major wins this week for the defensive roster. Top linebacker target Case Alexander and Texas cornerback Dhillon McGee both chose the Nittany Lions over the top schools in their states. Today on the BWI Live Recruiting Show, we’ll recap those wins, plus give fans an update on the lone outstanding commitment left on the board in receiver Khalil Taylor. What’s the latest? Reporter Ryan Snyder will detail that, plus we’ll recap the team’s June recruiting for 2028 and beyond.

Join the show live at 10 a.m. on YouTube to discuss those topics and more! Join the live chat to be part of the show by dropping your comments and questions in the live chat! The best way to stay up to date with recruiting is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enable notifications. That way, you’ll receive alerts when we post breaking news or commitment videos.

Penn State is closing in on a complete class

As we exit June, Penn State has 22 commitments in the Class of 2027. The latest two came on Sunday and Wednesday of this week. Alexander, the team’s top linebacker target, chose Penn State over in-state Oklahoma. Meanwhile, McGee made the same decision to choose the Nittany Lions over the in-state Texas Longhorns. How important were these wins for Matt Campbell and his staff? Snyder will discuss.

However, the final commitment yet to announce may be the most important. Taylor will announce his intentions on July 6. After a strong momentum after his official visit, things have been bumpy for Penn State. Where does the team stand in the final 12 days before his announcement? We’ll give you the latest on the situation.

June recruiting recap

While the Penn State staff continues to put the finishing touches on the 2027 class, they also spent June identifying and building relationships with the next batch of high-priority targets for 2028. Snyder was at the team’s camps in June and discusses what he learned about which players stood out, and who are the early names to know for the next cycle.

Part of that process was the Lasch BBQ last weekend, where the team invited top regional targets to campus. Who showed up, and which players has Snyder spoken with? We’ll discuss at the end of today’s show. Want to discuss something else? Join the show to give us your thoughts!