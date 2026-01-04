Penn State lands fomer Iowa State receiver commit Amarion Jackson

Penn State landed former Iowa State signee Amarion Jackson.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver from Omaha, Neb., Jackson totaled more than 3,300 yards on 188 receptions throughout his prep career, scoring 40 touchdowns. The three-star prospect from Millard South earned seven scholarship offers leading up to the time of his commitment to the Cyclones.

“I trusted Coach Campbell, Coach Pauley and the rest of that staff to develop me and at the time I felt like Iowa State was the place for me,” Jackson said following his decision to get out of signing with the Cyclones.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Jackson is the No. 874 overall prospect and No. 125 WR in the 2026 cycle. He’s also the fifth-ranked player in Nebraska.

Jackson is now the 11th high school prospect to join Penn State’s Class of 2026. Among the players that came from Iowa State, he’s the third highest-ranked, behind only cornerback Tyrell Chatman and offensive lineman Mason Bandhauer.