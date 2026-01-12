Penn State linebacker Cam Smith is returning to the Lions in 2026
Penn State linebacker Cam Smith will spend his sophomore season with the Nittany Lions. He announced the news on Monday as the spring semester kicked off.
Smith took one snap during the regular season. It came at UCLA when starter Dom DeLuca was briefly hurt. A Rivals Industry Rankings four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, Smith was behind classmate and now injured teammate Alex Tatsch for at least part of the year.
“What’s helpful is that we’ve had these Sunday scrimmages so we’ve to evaluate those guys each week,” former Penn State coach James Franklin said in October. “Early on Tatsch was getting a little bi more time with the varsity. We’re giving Cam an opportunity now, bouncing those guys between the D-Squad and varsity.”
See the latest roster news roundup below.
Former Penn State Players in the Transfer Portal
Quarterback
Bekkem Kritza
Ethan Grunkemeyer
Jaxon Smolik – Temple
Running Back
Corey Smith
Jabree Coleman – South Carolina
Tikey Hayes
Wide Receiver
Aaron Enterline
Anthony Ivey
Kaden Saunders
Jeff Exinor – Virginia Tech
Josiah Brown
Tyseer Denmark
Matthew Outten
Tight End
Joey Schlaffer – Temple
Luke Reynolds – Virginia Tech
Matt Henderson – Virginia Tech
Andrew Olesh – Oregon
Offensive Line
TJ Shanahan – Florida
Alex Birchmeier – Liberty
J’Ven Williams – Charlotte
Eagan Boyer – Florida
Brady O’Hara
Michael Troutman – Virginia Tech
Defensive End
Chaz Coleman – Tennessee
Daniel Jennings – Virginia Tech
Zuriah Fisher – USC
Jaylen Harvey – North Carolina
Cortez Harris – Virginia Tech
Mylachi Williams – Virginia Tech
Enai White
Defensive Tackle
Xavier Gilliam – Tennessee
Sam Siafa
Owen Wafle – Duke
Kaleb Artis
Randy Adirika
Linebacker
Kari Jackson
Keon Wylie – Virginia Tech
Anthony Speca – Purdue
DaKaari Nelson
Amare Campbell – Tennessee
Cornerback
AJ Harris
Elliot Washington II – Clemson
Kenny Woseley
Safety
Braz Thomas
Karson Kiesewetter
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
King Mack – N.C. State
Kolin Dinkins
Lamont Payne Jr.
PSU Players Expected to Return
Here’s the list of Penn State players expected to return.
Offense:
RB Quinton Martin
RB Cam Wallace
WR Koby Howard
WR Peter Gonzalez
TE Brian Kortovich
TE Andrew Rappleyea
TE Finn Furmanek
OT Anthony Donkoh
OT Garrett Sexton
OL Chimdy Onoh
OL Henry Boehme
OG Cooper Cousins
OT Owen Aliciene
OL Dominic Rulli
OT Malachi Goodman
OL Caleb Brewer
Defense
DE Yvan Kemajou
DE Max Granville
DE Mason Robinson
DT De’Andre Cook
DE Daryus Dixson
DT Liam Andrews
DT Ty Blanding
LB Alex Tatsch
LB Tony Rojas
LB Cam Smith
CB Daryus Dixson
CB Audavion Collins
CB Jahmir Joseph
CB Zion Tracy
S Vaboue Toure