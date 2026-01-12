Penn State linebacker Cam Smith is returning to the Lions in 2026

Penn State linebacker Cam Smith will spend his sophomore season with the Nittany Lions. He announced the news on Monday as the spring semester kicked off.

Smith took one snap during the regular season. It came at UCLA when starter Dom DeLuca was briefly hurt. A Rivals Industry Rankings four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, Smith was behind classmate and now injured teammate Alex Tatsch for at least part of the year.

“What’s helpful is that we’ve had these Sunday scrimmages so we’ve to evaluate those guys each week,” former Penn State coach James Franklin said in October. “Early on Tatsch was getting a little bi more time with the varsity. We’re giving Cam an opportunity now, bouncing those guys between the D-Squad and varsity.”

See the latest roster news roundup below.

Former Penn State Players in the Transfer Portal

Quarterback



Bekkem Kritza

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Jaxon Smolik – Temple



Running Back

Corey Smith

Jabree Coleman – South Carolina

Tikey Hayes



Wide Receiver

Aaron Enterline

Anthony Ivey

Kaden Saunders

Jeff Exinor – Virginia Tech

Josiah Brown

Tyseer Denmark

Matthew Outten



Tight End

Joey Schlaffer – Temple

Luke Reynolds – Virginia Tech

Matt Henderson – Virginia Tech

Andrew Olesh – Oregon



Offensive Line

TJ Shanahan – Florida

Alex Birchmeier – Liberty

J’Ven Williams – Charlotte

Eagan Boyer – Florida

Brady O’Hara

Michael Troutman – Virginia Tech

Defensive End

Chaz Coleman – Tennessee

Daniel Jennings – Virginia Tech

Zuriah Fisher – USC

Jaylen Harvey – North Carolina

Cortez Harris – Virginia Tech

Mylachi Williams – Virginia Tech

Enai White

Defensive Tackle

Xavier Gilliam – Tennessee

Sam Siafa

Owen Wafle – Duke

Kaleb Artis

Randy Adirika

Linebacker

Kari Jackson

Keon Wylie – Virginia Tech

Anthony Speca – Purdue

DaKaari Nelson

Amare Campbell – Tennessee



Cornerback

AJ Harris

Elliot Washington II – Clemson

Kenny Woseley



Safety

Braz Thomas

Karson Kiesewetter

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

King Mack – N.C. State

Kolin Dinkins

Lamont Payne Jr.

PSU Players Expected to Return

Here’s the list of Penn State players expected to return.

Offense:

RB Quinton Martin

RB Cam Wallace

WR Koby Howard

WR Peter Gonzalez

TE Brian Kortovich

TE Andrew Rappleyea

TE Finn Furmanek

OT Anthony Donkoh

OT Garrett Sexton

OL Chimdy Onoh

OL Henry Boehme

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

OL Dominic Rulli

OT Malachi Goodman

OL Caleb Brewer

K Ryan Barker

Defense

DE Yvan Kemajou

DE Max Granville

DE Mason Robinson

DT De’Andre Cook

DE Daryus Dixson

DT Liam Andrews

DT Ty Blanding

LB Alex Tatsch

LB Tony Rojas

LB Cam Smith

CB Daryus Dixson

CB Audavion Collins

CB Jahmir Joseph

CB Zion Tracy



S Vaboue Toure