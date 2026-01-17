Penn State linebacker DaKaari Nelson will transfer to N.C. State, becoming 38th former Lion to pick a new school
Penn State linebacker DaKaari Nelson is the latest Nittany Lion to find a new home after entering the NCAA transfer portal. Nelson initially said that he was going to move on back on Jan. 3. After weighing his options, the Livingston, Ala., native is joining former teammate and safety King Mack at N.C. State, On3 reports.
Nelson would have been seeking to climb the depth chart at in 2026. This year will mark his fourth college season. He has bounced between safety and linebacker at Penn State, but has yet to break into the rotation at either spot. An injury in 2024 did not help his cause in that regard. Per PFF, Nelson has taken just 72 defensive snaps so far in his career. Only two of them came in 2025. However, he was on the field for 193 special teams snaps in 2025 and a total of 370 over the course of his career to date.
Which Penn State players have moved on?
The full list of 50, plus the destinations for those who already know where they are going, is below:
Quarterback (3):
Ethan Grunkemeyer – Virginia Tech
Jaxon Smolik – Temple
Running Back (3):
Jabree Coleman – South Carolina
Wide receiver (7):
Aaron Enterline – Towson
Kaden Saunders – Southern Miss
Jeff Exinor – Virginia Tech
Tyseer Denmark – Virginia Tech
Matthew Outten – Syracuse
Tight End (4):
Joey Schlaffer – Temple
Luke Reynolds – Virginia Tech
Matt Henderson – Virginia Tech
Andrew Olesh – Oregon
Offensive Line (6):
TJ Shanahan – Florida
Alex Birchmeier – Liberty
J’Ven Williams – Charlotte
Eagan Boyer – Florida
Brady O’Hara
Michael Troutman – Virginia Tech
Defensive End (6):
Chaz Coleman – Tennessee
Daniel Jennings – Virginia Tech
Zuriah Fisher – USC
Jaylen Harvey – North Carolina
Cortez Harris – Virginia Tech
Mylachi Williams – Virginia Tech
Defensive Tackle (6):
Xavier Gilliam – Tennessee
Sam Siafa
Owen Wafle – Duke
Kaleb Artis – Temple
Randy Adirika – Virginia Tech
Enai White
Linebacker (5):
Keon Wylie – Virginia Tech
Anthony Speca – Purdue
DaKaari Nelson – N.C. State
Amare Campbell – Tennessee
Cornerback (3):
AJ Harris – Indiana
Elliot Washington II – Clemson
Kenny Woseley – Virginia Tech
Safety (7):
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter – Arizona State
King Mack – N.C. State
Kolin Dinkins – Temple
Dejuan Lane – Tennessee
Lamont Payne Jr.