Penn State lists height and weights, jersey numbers for full freshmen class as the Lions' 2026 signees prep for camp

Three more Penn State football freshmen, who are all part of the summer arrivals from the Nittany Lions’ class of 2026, are now on the program’s official online roster. The trio has been on campus for a few weeks along with classmate Lucas Tenbrock, who was added to the roster last week. The new listings are as follows:

OL Pete Eglitis: The Columbus, Ohio native will wear No. 75. He checks in at 6-foot-7, 295 pounds



LB Keian Kaiser: The Sidney, Neb., product will sport No. 40. He is on the roster at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds



DE Elijah Reeder: A Bayville, N.J., native, he took the No. 88 jersey and tips the scales at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds

Of those newcomers, Reeder is the highest-rated. A four-star recruit in the Rivals Industry Rankings, he is the No. 217 player overall in the last recruiting cycle. He is also the No. 26 defensive end. A one-time Monmouth commit, Reeder was being pursued by Iowa State before Matt Campbell and co., and committed to the Cyclones before the group left for Penn State.

“When we were at Iowa State, we felt like one of the missing pieces in our class was that we wanted to find a pass rusher who could come in and help sack the quarterback,” Penn State general manager Derek Hoodjer told BWI earlier this year. “It was kind of an old-school search of who, within each state across the country, had the most sacks as a senior. That’s what kind of led us to his name.

“We watched his film and we were really shocked at what his recruitment was like. The film was so impressive, and the recruitment was so slow. Also, his high school coach believed in him so much.”

Full initial heights, weights, and jersey numbers for Penn State Class of 2026 signees

You can see the full breakdown courtesy of Penn State below. Players are on the list in numerical order, and walk-ons are included with a * next to their name:



#12 QB Kase Evans, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds



#13 WR Hank Lustig*, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds

#14 QB Peyton Falzone, 6-foot-5, 216 pounds



#17 S Josiah Zayas, 6-foot-2, 205 pounds



#19 WR Amarion Jackson, 6-foot-2, 192 pounds



#20 CB Tyrell Chatman, 6-foot-2, 199 pounds



#28 S Bryson Williams, 6-foot-4, 188 pounds



#29 RB D’Antae Sheffey, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds



#30 S Christian Askew, 6-foot-4, 199 pounds



#36 RB Amar’e Glover*, 6-foot-, 205 pounds



#37 RB Jeremy Washington*



#40 LB Keian Kaiser, 6-foot-4, 215 pounds



#40 LB Jake Lukac*, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds



#41 S Jake LaVerde*, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds



#45 LB Josh Banks*, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds



#46 LB Evan Wolff*, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds



#56 OL Mason Bandhauer, 6-foot-6, 297 pounds



#75 OL Pete Eglitis, 6-foot-7, 295 pounds



#81 WR Ben Whitver, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds



#88 DL Elijah Reeder, 6-foot-6, 210 pounds



#89 DE Jackson Ford, 6-foot-5, 264 pounds



#96 P Lucas Tenbrock, 6-foot-6, 210 pounds







