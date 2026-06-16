Penn State Loses Jamir Dean, Lands Elijah Guertin | 2027 Recruiting Class Reset

The Penn State football recruiting class of 2027 was hit with another decommitment on Monday, and this is the biggest blow yet. Four-star wide receiver Jamir Dean made the expected flip from the Nittany Lions to Georgia on Monday afternoon, a little over a week after his official visit. What does that mean for the team’s class-building efforts? We’ll also discuss the latest reactions from Penn State’s final official visit weekend. What sort of impact did the team make on the national prospects who joined them for the weekend? We’ll also discuss the wildcards and commitment from Elijah Guertin on Sunday. Finally, we’ll look ahead to the final recruiting weekend in June to preview the pivot to 2028.

Join the BWI Live Recruiting Show at 10 a.m. on YouTube. We’ll take your questions and comments in the live chat to discuss them during the 60-minute show. The team still has outstanding commitments from top players on offense and defense, so be sure to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel right now and enable notifications. That way, you’ll receive an alert when a commitment breaks.

Penn State loses Dean to Georgia

Recruiting reporters Sean Fitz and Ryan Snyder have been saying for some time that it would be tough to keep Dean away from the “hometown” Bulldogs, who are a short drive from his home in Tennessee. Now that he’s officially flipped, what’s the plan for Penn State? How did things develop from his official visit just over a week ago to now? Will they try to win him back as they get closer to signing day? We’ll discuss those topics and more.

Official Visit Weekend #2 Recap

Of course, it’s not all bad news in Penn State recruiting. The team had a massive win over the weekend, securing its top defensive end target. Guertin committed on Sunday afternoon, shortly after leaving campus. What sort of impact does he have on the Class? Will the team try to add another edge rusher or is the room complete? We’ll discuss the meaning of the commitment and the momentum that may have been created for the team.

Next, we’ll discuss the uncommitted player who came this weekend. We’ll share the feedback about Dhillon McGee, Lucas Rhoa, and Swedish tackle Oscar Webersink on today’s show.

The lay of the land and the path forward

Finally, we’ll review the uncommitted players still out there for Penn State. Which ones do Snyder and Fitz feel will land with Penn State? Which ones are fading? We’ll preview how the class may close out to end of June.

Yet June recruiting isn’t over. Instead of hosting more 2027 targets this coming weekend, the staff has pivoted to focus on 2028. They’ll be hosting a barbecue this weekend to kick off the next cycle and invite prospects onto campus now that they can officially recruit them as juniors. Join the show to learn the first wave of names you’ll need to know for the future.