Penn State makes a few more hires official, including letterman DeOn'Tae Pannell; see Matt Campbell's first staff so far

New Penn State head coach Matt Campbell has officially added another program letterman to his first staff in State College. Former Nittany Lion and Austin Peay defensive line coach DeOn’Tae Pannell is now back with his alma mater. He will be the program’s assistant defensive line coach. Pannell will work with first-year defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe and edge rushers coach Christian Smith under new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

Pannell and Lynn played together at Penn State. They were also roommates, per FootballScoop, which first reported on Pannell’s move. Austin Peay named Pannell its defensive line coach ahead of the 2024 season. Before that, and following a brief NFL stint, he was the defensive coordinator at Peru State from 2017-2019, the William Clay Ford Minority Coaching Intern for the Detroit Lions from 2021-2022, and a defensive analyst and run-game coordinator at UCLA in 2023 under Lynn.

Penn State also made two other new hires official on Saturday morning. Former Central Michigan running backs coach Sheldon Croney is joining the staff as an assistant running backs coach under new hire and former Boston College running backs coach Savon Huggins, which is not yet official. And, Brad Solomon is the Lions’ new Director of Football Nutrition. He was most recently the Associate Director of Football Performance Nutrition at Texas.

You can meet the rest of Campbell’s first Penn State staff so far below.

Penn State position coaches and coordinators

Terry Smith – associate head coach, cornerbacks* (read more)

Taylor Mouser – offensive coordinator/tight ends coach (Iowa State; read more)

D’Anton Lynn – defensive coordinator (USC; read more)

Justin Lustig – special teams coordinator* (read more)

Ryan Clanton – offensive line coach (Iowa State; read more)

Deon Broomfield – secondary (Iowa State; read more)

Noah Pauley – wide receivers coach (Iowa State; read more)

Jake Waters – quarterbacks coach (Iowa State; read more)

Ikaika Malloe – defensive line coach (UCLA; read more)

Tyson Veidt – linebackers coach (Cincinnati; read more)

Savon Huggins – running backs coach (Boston College; read more) – not yet official



Christian Smith – Edge rushers coach (Northwestern; read more)

Analysts​

Dan Connor – assistant linebackers coach*

Jordan Lucas – assistant cornerbacks coach*

Trace McSorley – assistant quarterbacks coach*



DeOn’Tae Pannell – assistant defensive line coach (Austin Peay)



Sheldon Croney – assistant running backs coach (Central Michigan)

Shawn Collins – quality control for defense (Iowa State)

Beau Freyler – quality control for offense (Iowa State)

Ryan Gent – quality control for offense (Iowa State)

Jackson Scott-Brown – Assistant offensive line coach (Iowa State)

Sam Seonbuchner – Assistant tight ends coach (Iowa State)

Allen Tucker – special teams analyst*

Penn State recruiting department​

Derek Hoodjer – General manager (Iowa State)

Jack Griffith – Recruiting Assistant (Cincinnati)

Trent Slattenow – Director of Player Personnel (Iowa State)

Kelli Fogt – Director of Football Operations (Iowa State)

Xavier Quigley – Director of College Scouting (Iowa State)

Jace Heacock – Recruiting assistant (Iowa State)

Justin Cummings-Morrow – Recruiting NIL operations (Iowa State)

Alan Zemaitis – Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel*

Naz Oliver – Recruiting Coordinator*

Gabby Mazzie – Recruiting Coordinator*

Nittany Lion administrative and support staff​

Skip Brabenec – Chief of Staff (Iowa State)

Brooke Anderson – Administrative Assistant to Head Coach (Iowa State)

Amber Giese – Assistant AD for Football Player Development (Iowa State)

Jayrone Elliott – Director of Football Player Relations (Iowa State)

Jordan Hill – Director of Player Development*

Angie Hummel – Administrative support assistant*

Jevin Stone – Video Director*

Blake Yunker -Assistant Video Director*

Penn State strength and conditioning staff/medical staff​

Reid Kagy – Director of Football Strength and Conditioning (Iowa State)

Aaron Hillmann – Director of Sports Performance Operations (Iowa State)

Joe Resendez – Director of Football Sports Medicine (Iowa State) (read more)



Brad Solomon – Director of Football Nutrition (Texas)

Ben Moortgat – Director of Speed and Performance Science (Iowa State)

Lucas White – Assistant strength and conditioning coach (Iowa State)

Jalyn Baker – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach (Iowa State)

Brandon Pietrzyk – Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning (Iowa State)