Penn State makes arrival of walk-on additions, latest Class of 2026 signee, official: See weights and numbers here

The second summer academic semester is underway at Penn State. That means more players from the Class of 2026 are officially in town as the team begins to start the final three weeks of workouts before preseason camp. The Nittany Lions added a handful of walk-ons, in addition to their latest scholarship signee, to their online roster this week. Newcomer Lucas Tenbrock, an Illinois native, is preparing to battle Mississippi State transfer Nathan Tiyce for the starting punter job. The No. 1 Class of 2026 punter according to Chris Sailer Kicking, Tenbrock is one of a few signees in the last recruiting cycle who did not enroll early. The others are offensive tackle Pete Egletis, linebacker Keian Keiser, and edge rusher Elijah Reeder, who are all now also in town and will be put on the roster in due time, as well.

As for the new walk-ons, we list them in alphabetical order below.

#45: LB Josh Banks



Hometown: Holidaysburg, Pa.



Height and weight: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds



Background: Banks is the Altoona Mirror’s High School Football Player of the Year for the 2025 season. A two-way player at the high school level, Banks scored three touchdowns as a senior and also made 91 tackles (15 for loss).



#36: RB Amar’e Glover



Hometown: Middletown, Del.



Height and weight: 6-foot, 205 pounds



Background: Glover comes to Penn State after carrying 62 times for 662 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. He also had 154 yards receiving on nine receptions, two of which went for touchdowns. A two-time Delaware All-State selection, Glover also averaged 39.4 yards per kick return.



#41: S Jake Laverde



Hometown: Kirtland, Ohio



Height and weight: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds



Background: Laverde starred as a quarterback and a defensive back at Kirtland. Per The News-Herald, he is the only passer in Ohio high school football history to start in four state title games at quarterback. He told the News-Herald that he might also get a look at outside linebacker in State College.



#40: LB Jake Lukac



Hometown: State College, Pa.



Height and weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds



Background: MaxPreps lists Lukac with 24 tackles in 2025 in addition to 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. He played both ways for the Little Lions before making the move across town for college.

#13 WR Hank Lustig



Hometown: State College, Pa.



Height and weight: 5-foot-9, 170 pounds



Background: The son of Penn State special teams coordinator Justin Lustig, Hank Lustig earned first-team All-State honors as a receiver and a second-team nod as a return specialist as a senior. He caught 41 passes for 642 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025.

#37 RB Jeremy Washington



Hometown: Washington, D.C., Gonzaga College



Height and weight: TBA



Background: Washington took a preferred walk-on offer from Penn State back in March.



#46 LB Evan Wolff



Hometown: Moscow, Pa., North Pocono



Height and weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds



Background: Wolff made 91 tackles (15 for loss) as a senior, according to MaxPreps, in addition to five sacks.