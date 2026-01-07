Penn State makes initial support, recruiting, and strength staff hires of the Matt Campbell era official

Penn State first-year head coach Matt Campbell is making several support-staff hires as he continues to prepare the Lions for the 2026 season. After announcing nine of the Nittany Lions’ 10 primary assistant coaches earlier Tuesday and making the retention of Lions letterman Dan Connor official in an assistant linebackers coach role, the athletics department has also revealed some other new names to know.

First, we’ll review what Penn State is calling its ‘primary on-field coaching staff’ (Connor is not listed here since he will technically be an analyst, although he will be able to coach as much as Veidt can):

Terry Smith – Associate Head Coach/Cornerbacks

D’Anton Lynn – Defensive Coordinator

Justin Lustig – Special Teams Coordinator

Taylor Mouser – Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

Deon Broomfield – Safeties/Pass Game Coordinator

Ryan Clanton – Offensive Line

Ikaika Malloe – Defensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Noah Pauley – Wide Receivers

Tyson Veidt – Linebackers

Jake Waters – Quarterbacks



Note: A running backs coach must still be hired.

Now, we’ll look at the off-field and support staff.

New Penn State recruiting department hires

Derek Hoodjer – General manager: He is a longtime Campbell staffer and comes from Ames to State College, as well, which will be a theme of this story. Hoodjer replaces Andy Frank.



Jack Griffith – Recruiting assistant: Griffith is the de facto assistant general manager under Hoodjer. He played a big role in Cincinnati’s transfer portal recruiting efforts during his most recent stop.



Trent Slattenow – Director of Player Personnel: Another of Campbell’s initial hires, Slattenow served as a student recruiting assistant before moving into a full-time role in 2022. He advanced to his current title at Penn State in Ames before the 2025 season. Kenny Sanders previously held this title for the Lions.



Kelli Fogt – Director of Football Operations: Another former Iowa State staff member, Fogt was Campbell’s Director of On-Campus Recruiting in Ames. She will have a big role in campus visits at Penn State for both high school and transfer portal recruits. Catherine Kennedy held a role like this for James Franklin before leaving for Memphis last September.



Xavier Quigley – Director of College Scouting: Quigley, who played at Akron, spent multiple seasons on Campbell’s Iowa State staff. It’s not exactly clear what this job entails, but working ahead on potential transfer portal prospects is almost certainly a part of it.



Jace Heacock – Recruiting assistant: The son of longtime Matt Campbell defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, Jace Heacock will work in the recruiting department now for Campbell.



Justin Cummings-Morrow – Recruiting NIL operations: After being an assistant director of player development under Campbell at Iowa State, Cummings-Morrow left for UCONN. He rose to be the Huskies’ Executive Director of Football and Recruiting under Jim Mora. He will now serve Campbell again in a role similar to the one held by the likes of Dann Kabala and Rashad Rich at Penn State under James Franklin.

New Nittany Lion administrative and support staff hires

Skip Brabenec – Chief of Staff: Brabenec has been with Campbell since his Toledo days. It’s unclear exactly how Campbell structures this role, but it’s likely that Brabenec replaces former Penn State staffer Kevin Threlkel in many ways.



Brooke Anderson – Administrative Assistant to Head Coach: Anderson spent three years at Iowa State before leaving for her current job title at Buffalo. She left the Bulls back in December to come to Penn State. Her role likely mimics that of fomer Director of Internal Operations & Head Coach Logistics Heidi Erb.



Amber Giese – Assistant AD for Football Player Development: Giese, a longtime Iowa State employee, was the Associate AD for Academic Services in Ames. So, it should go without saying that her focus will be on the academic side of things at Penn State.



Jayrone Elliott – Director of Football Player Relations: Elliot played for Campbell at Toledo. He was in his first season as Iowa State’s director of student-athlete development. It’s not immediately clear what responsibilities this role entails under the new Penn State head coach.

New Penn State strength and conditioning staff hires

Reid Kagy – Director of Football Strength and Conditioning: He comes to Penn State from Iowa State and replaces Chuck Losey.



Aaron Hillmann – Director of Sports Performance Operations: One of Campbell’s first Penn State hires, Hillmann comes with him from Iowa State. There, his job was to “oversee the Cyclones’ sports performance units, including strength and conditioning and nutrition.” He, in part, replaces team nutritionist Leanne Louden.



Ben Moortgat – Director of Speed and Performance Science: Moortgat is another Iowa State to Penn State story. By title, he appears to replace Director of Performance Science Andrew Nelson, a Penn State alum.



Lucas White – Assistant strength and conditioning coach: White will be one of the new strength staff coaches under Kagy. He replaces Alvin Futrell.



Jalyn Baker – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach: Baker comes with Kagy from Iowa State. He also worked under him at Boise State. He replaces Jeff Earls.



Brandon Pietrzyk – Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning: Pietrzyk will be Kagy’s No. 2 in command in the Lasch Building weight room. He comes over from Iowa State, too. He replaces Jon Fluery.

Who else could Matt Campbell keep from James Franklin’s last staff?

The following staff members from the 2025 Penn State football season are still in the staff directory (along with Connor, who we covered above). That does not guarantee they’ll be here for the duration of 2026. But, they’ve survived two major updates already, for whatever that is worth.

Lauren Geppert – Director of Player Engagement



Jordan Hill – Director of Player Development



Angie Hummel – Administrative support assistant



Jordan Lucas – Assistant cornerbacks coach



Gabby Mazzie – Recruiting coordinator



Trace McSorley – Assistant quarterbacks coach



Naz Oliver – Recruiting coordinator



Bob Palko – Director of High School Relations



Will Reimann – Director of Football Research and Strategy



Jevin Stone – Video director



Allen Tucker – Special teams analyst



Blake Yunker – Assistant video director



Alan Zemaitis – Recruiting coordinator for personnel



