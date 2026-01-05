Penn State makes special teams coordinator Justin Lustig's return for 2026 official

Penn State special teams coordinator Justin Lustig will be back with the Nittany Lions in 2026. BWI reported in late December that he was expected to be part of Matt Campbell’s first staff in State College. A source confirms that it is now official.

Lustig has so far spent two successful years with the Nittany Lions. In 2025, his unit finished as the No. 1 team in ESPN’s Football Power Index special teams efficiency rankings. Kicker Ryan Barker, who made 18 of 19 field goals, is the new single-season record holder for field goal percentage at 94.7. Punter Gabe Nwosu averaged 46.03 yards per boot, which is a new program single-season record. And Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton’s three blocked punts tied a Penn State single-season record, and the Lions’ five total blocked kicks are the most in a season since 2004.

“We talked about it all summer about how we’re gonna get blocked punts this year and help the team,” Dennis-Sutton said in November. “I have to shout out Coach Lustig. He’s had a great game plan every single week. Even if we don’t get the blocked punts, opposing punt units are scheming to block me.

Lustig was a Broyles Award nominee this year for the honor given to the nation’s best assistant coach.

The 2026 Penn State coordinator list is set

Campbell has now locked in all three of his coordinators. Taylor Mouser joined him from Iowa State to handle offensive play-calling. He will also coach the tight ends. On the other side of the ball, Lions letterman D’Anton Lynn is the new defensive coordinator after spending the last two seasons at USC. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator at USC. Lynn, like Lustig, does not have a position coach title. Lustig was previously listed as the Penn State nickels and outside linebackers coach, as well.

