Penn State moves up in yet another post-spring college football top 25: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for May 13 include another post-spring top 25 with good news for the Lions and more. Bill Bender of the Sporting News is moving the Lions up to No. 17 from No. 18 in his first top 25 of the year following the conclusion of most spring practices around the country.

“The Nittany Lions hired Matt Campbell from Iowa State, and 24 Cyclones followed him to Penn State. That included quarterback Rocco Becht – a three-year starter who has 64 career TD passes,” Bender writes. “Iowa State transfer Carson Hansen and Ohio State transfer James Peoples are the new backfield. The Nittany Lions also hired USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, which should help the transition on that side. Iowa State transfer Marcus Neal should be an All-America caliber safety. Penn State does not play Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon. A two-week stretch against USC (Oct. 10) and Michigan (Oct. 17) will be telling.”

You can read Bender’s full list here. The 2026 Nittany Lion opponents who also made the cut include the Trojans at No. 10, Wolverines at No. 13, and Washington at No. 24.

In other news, Penn State picked up its 16th commitment in the Class of 2027 on Tuesday night. South Carolina four-star running back Aiden Gibson is now a Nittany Lion. He committed to the Big Ten program over Louisville, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Rutgers. He is the first running back to pick PSU in this cycle. And, he is the fifth Rivals Industry Rankings four-star to do so. Per those rankings, Gibson is the No. 258 player overall and the No. 17 running back.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Former Michigan State assistant Dwayne Stephens joins Penn State basketball staff: Bauer, BWI



Four-star RB Aiden Gibson on Penn State commitment: ‘I love Coach Campbell’s vision and the culture he’s building’: Snyder, BWI



Touted CB Dhillon McGee is down to three finalists and is closing in on a commitment: Spiegelman, Rivals



Peter Bourque Recruiting Intel: Schools make final push for 4-star QB: Wiltfong, Rivals



DeMatha safety Knyair Crumb remains key Penn State target ahead of in-home visit: Snyder, BWI



Penn State wrestling to skip National Duals Invitational for the second consecutive season: Pickel, BWI



ACC athletic directors call out Notre Dame’s special treatment: ‘We’re all getting used’: McMurphy, On3

Quote of the day

“Penn State has been a big one for me. Even when the last staff was recruiting me hard, the love was real, and Coach Campbell and the new staff have kept that same energy. I like how direct and consistent they’ve been, really breaking down how I’d be used and developed in their system.”

Three-star Class of 2027 cornerback Dhillon McGee to Rivals about PSU.





