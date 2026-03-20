Penn State NCAA Wrestling Championships Day 2 primer: Lions look to build on commanding team lead

CLEVELAND — Day two of the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships starts at Noon ET today. Penn State enters Friday with a 12.5-point lead in the team race over Nebraska. The Nittany Lions have 40 points to the Cornhuskers 27.5. Oklahoma State is in third with 26.

Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team has all 10 starters still alive for All-American honors. Eight will wrestle in the quarterfinals this afternoon with hopes of advancing to tonight’s quarterfinal round. Two others will start their time in the consolation bracket and must win two more matches to hit the podium by finishing in the top eight.

“This is a nationals, so you got to go do what you do, and go score points and find a way to win the match,” Sanderson said on Thursday night. “Doesn’t really matter. I mean, all that matters is you just got to score points.

“Battling and just keep fighting, that’s obviously, more important than winning and losing, right? And then our guys, just give your best effort, just go compete hard and do the best you can, and everything will work out.”

More: 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships team score standings, fun Penn State stats from day one, full results

Breaking down the Penn State quarterfinal matchups

First, here’s the list of them:

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa

133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 6 Drake Ayala, Iowa

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 8 Casey Swiderski of Oklahoma State

157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 9 Bryce Hepner of North Carolina

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 9 Beau Mantanona, Michigan

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 8 Silas Allred of Nebraska

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 9 Angelo Posada, Stanford

As you can see, most of them are rematches from the Big Ten season. Lilledahl has beaten Peterson handily by decision twice this year. Blaze has two wins over Ayala this season, but only by a total of five points, and one was in sudden victory. Duke beat Cannon, the former top ranked wrestler in the country, at Big Tens and will look to roll against the Buckeye again. Haines beat Mantanona by technical fall during the regular season. And, Welsh topped Allred by major decision in late January.

As for Van Ness, Mesenbrink, and Barr, only the last one has faced his quarterfinal opponent before. Barr beat Posada by technical fall in his second match of the season back in December at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.

A look at the Lions’ consolation bracket matches

Davis and Mirasola are both favored to win their first match on Friday. Each has somewhat favorable matchups in their next match, should they win, as well. Here’s a look at who each has first:

141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 29 Jordan Titus of West Virginia (consolation bracket round two)

285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 23 Stephan Monchery, Appalachian State (consolation bracket round two)