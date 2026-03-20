Penn State NCAA Wrestling Championships update: Team race standings, semifinal matchups, more

CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestling is inching closer to clinching its fourth straight NCAA Championship. The No. 1 Nittany Lions have a commanding lead over the rest of the field after a dominating session three here on Friday. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team was a perfect 8-0 in the quarterfinal round, as Luke Lilledahl (125), Marcus Blaze (133), Shayne Van Ness (149), PJ Duke (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Levi Haines (174), and Rocco Welsh (184), and Josh Barr (197) all became All-Americans and advanced to the semifinals, while Braeden Davis (141) and Cole Mirasola (285) have been eliminated from the tournament. You can read a full recap of every bout here. The scoreline outcomes of every quarterfinal match is below:

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State d. No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa, 2-1 (TB2)



133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU d. No. 6 Drake Ayala, Iowa, 5-3



149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU d. No. 8 Casey Swiderski of Oklahoma State, 5-2 (SV)



157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State TF No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State, 21-5 (5:23)



165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU d. No. 9 Bryce Hepner of North Carolina, 6-0



174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State TF No. 9 Beau Mantanona, Michigan, 18-3 (7:00)



184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU inj def. No. 8 Silas Allred of Nebraska



197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State TF No. 9 Angelo Posada, Stanford, 19-3 (4:50)

The semifinals start at 125 pounds at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will televise the session.

Team race standings

Penn State finished session three in 2025 with 90.5 points. It ends this year’s third session with 105.5. It puts the Lions on track to break their 177-point record that was set a year ago. It also means they should clinch the team championship long before the finals start on Saturday night.

Here is the current team race top 10:

Penn State –105.5 points



Nebraska — 66



Oklahoma State — 64.5



Iowa — 50.5



Ohio State — 44



Michigan — 41



Iowa State 30.5



Stanford — 29



Virginia Tech — 28



Wyoming — 24.5

Davis and Mirasola both lost in the third round of the consolation bracket to finish a win shy of the blood round and two wins away from earning All-American honors. The former lost to Penn’s CJ Composto by decision, 5-2, at 141 pounds, while Mirasola dropped a 9-6 decision to Christian Carroll of Wyoming.

Full semifinal matchups and thoughts on Penn State matchups

First, here is the full list:

125 pounds:

No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 5 Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State

No. 14 Jacob Moran of Iowa vs. No. 10 Marc-Anthony McGowan of Princeton

133 pounds:

No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino of Ohio State

No. 4 Aaron Seidel of Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Jax Forrest of Oklahoma State



141 pounds:

No. 5 Luke Stanich of Lehigh vs. No. 1 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State

No. 3 Brock Hardy of Nebraska vs. No. 2 Sergio Vega of Oklahoma State

149 pounds:

No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 20 Chance Lamer of Nebraska vs.

No. 11 Lachlan McNeil of Michigan vs. No. 10 Adam Valencia of Stanford

157 pounds:

No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 5 Landon Robideau of Oklahoma State

No. 11 Ty Watters of West Virginia vs. No. 2 Antrell Taylor of Nebraska

165 pounds:

No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 12 Cesar Alvan, Cornell

No. 3 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa vs. No. 2 Joey Blaze of Purdue

174 pounds:

No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 5 Patrick Kennedy of Iowa

No. 7 Cam Steed of Missouri vs. No. 3 Christopher Minto of Nebraska

184 pounds:

No. 5 Brock Mantanona of Michigan No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU

No. 7 AJ Ferrari of Iowa vs. No. 3 Max McEnelly of Minnesota

197 pounds:

No. 5 Joey Novak of Wyoming vs. No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State

No. 7 Cody Merrill of Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Stepehen Little of Little Rock

285 pounds:

No. 4 AJ Ferrari of Nebraska s. No. 1 Yonger Bastida of Iowa State

No. 3 Taye Ghadiali of Michigan vs. No. 2 Isaac Trumble of North Carolina State

The pairings at 133, 141, and most other brackets look roughly as expected. Or, at the very least, you could envision things shaking out that way pre-tournament. However, that is not the case at 149 pounds. Shayne Van Ness survived a gauntlet. Many other top seeds did not, as you can see.

Penn State will be favored to win every semifinal matchup it is in. But, all eight are hardly a lock. Lilledahl will be tested. Blaze/Davino should be another thriller. And Mantanona has pushed Welsh before.

All told, if the Lions end up with eight finalists, we won’t be shocked. But, don’t count on it being the case. Six or seven, however, feels very likely.