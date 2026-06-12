Penn State's next offensive line success story? Malachi Goodman draws national attention

New college football season, new talent to emerge across the sport’s landscape. Every school in every conference will feature its share of first-year contributors, whether as true freshmen or experienced role players awaiting their first starring opportunity.

And, in evaluating the Big Ten landscape for teams and players poised to feature those breakouts, Penn State is among the mix.

Unveiling a list of 15 players Friday it deemed to include “rising stars” and “under-the-radar difference makers,” CBS tapped Penn State redshirt freshman left tackle Malachi Goodman among the “breakout candidates” who “should become household names by November.”

If Penn State head coach Matt Campbell‘s early evaluation of Goodman is any indication, the selection will prove a prudent one by the time the 2026 campaign gets underway.

“I don’t know if I could be any more impressed with what I’ve seen from that group. Malachi Goodman, he’s 330 and he looks like he’s 250. He’s as smooth of an athlete, and his competitive spirit since watching him again in winter conditioning, watching his his evolution in the weight room,” Campbell told reporters this spring. “He may be a redshirt freshman, but I feel like his maturity of physical ability is way beyond that.”

Making a mark

Despite spending his first year in the program on the sidelines without appearing in a game, Goodman is the projected starting left tackle as Penn State moves closer to the start of preseason camp in August.

In an update to the official Penn State roster this week, the Paramus Catholic product is now listed at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds. Through the team’s spring practices, that size showed up as Goodman took full advantage of the opportunity to showcase his developing ability.

“Just how big he is and how light he is on his feet for his size. Everything comes natural to that guy. Like, it’s hard for us. We’ve tried to find ways for that guy to fail so that we can (challenge him),” offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser said. “He’s very smart, very cerebral. How can we give him tough looks and how can we give him different techniques to go and be successful?”

Steps taken for Penn State

If writer Brad Crawford’s analysis is correct, the approach this spring will have been enough to justify the optimism surrounding Goodman.

Crediting James Franklin for developing the Penn State offensive line into one of the program’s strengths before his ouster, Crawford wrote that “Goodman appears to be the next developmental success story” under Campbell and his staff.

“The rising redshirt freshman offensive tackle has generated considerable buzz heading into the season thanks to his combination of size, athleticism and improving technique,” Crawford writes. “For a Penn State team with championship aspirations under a new regime, Goodman’s emergence could prove critical in protecting the quarterback and maintaining balance offensively. Rarely has Campbell been blessed with a talented player like this in the offensive trenches as a coach.”

On the docket

For as integral as Goodman is expected to be to Penn State’s aspirations this season and beyond, the Nittany Lions’ schedule will feature opponents of a similar caliber.

Among the other breakout candidates highlighted in the piece, Penn State will face Northwestern tight end Luke Dehnicke, USC defensive lineman Floyd Boucard, Michigan receiver J.J. Buchanan and linebacker Chase Taylor, and Washington running back Quaid Carr.

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