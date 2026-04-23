Penn State NFL Draft predictions: Ioane's team, second player to go, when Allar goes, total number drafted, more

The 2026 NFL Draft starts Thursday in Pittsburgh. Numerous former Penn State players are hoping to hear their name called sometime during the three-day selection process, which ends Saturday night hours after the 2027 Nittany Lion draft class and their teammates finish up spring practice at Beaver Stadium.

Be sure to share your predictions with us on The Lions Den forum! Ours are below.

Where will Vega Ioane go?

Penn State will have a first-round pick for the second year in a row and the fourth time in five years when Vega Ioane goes on Day 1. The guard from Washington is projected to go somewhere in the top 25 by all evaluators, and inside of the top 10 by most. So, where will he land?

Baltimore is a trendy pick, and with good reason. The Ravens need guard help. If you’ve read this piece over the years, you know I tend to avoid the consensus. It looks like a good fit on paper, though. However, trades could impact this. If so, teams with later first round picks who have been paired with Ioane in mocks include the Chargers and Steelers.

My final prediction: Ioane will be a Pittsburgh Steeler by the end of round one.

Who will be the second Penn State player to go off the board?

In theory, this shouldn’t be hard to figure out. Dani Dennis-Sutton is the chalk here. Zakee Wheatley isn’t far behind him on the proverbial betting board. And while you could make a case for Drew Allar, that just feels unlikely to me entering draft weekend.

I’m going to go with Dennis-Sutton, but it’s not with strong conviction. Wheatley could certainly find a home first.

When will Drew Allar go?

This will be one of the most talked-about topics on either Day 2 or, presumably, Day 3. The mock drafters seem to like Allar to go sometime on Saturday afternoon in Round 4. The Jets are a common pairing. Excuse me if I’m just not buying that a second Penn State quarterback with projectable NFL talent but question marks will also end up being drafted by New York.

So, where does Allar fit best? A team needs to believe that they can emphasize the good in their game and fix the bad. Someone will certainly think they can do that. Many want to make a Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers comparison and send him to Pittsburgh to maybe sit behind Rodgers for a year. It’s not the worst projection. But, I’m going to go with the Indianapolis Colts. Daniel Jones hasn’t played a full season in a few years, and while he did just ink a big extension, it’s only through the 2027 season. Plus, the team’s backup, Anthony Richardson, wants to be traded.

Could picking Allar to come in, work behind Jones, and see what happens as the likely backup be a good use of draft capital? Perhaps.

We’ll see where Allar ends up. But my best is that he goes on Day 3, not Day 2, which means Round 4 or later, of course.

Who will be the last Nittany Lion off the board?

Some think it will be Kaytron Allen or Nick Singleton. That is certainly possible. You can’t rule Allar out, though I think that would be pretty surprising and mean some other Penn State players went earlier than expected. Drew Shelton is the favorite here. Most project him as a Round 6 or 7 guy who could go earlier.

For some reason, though, I can’t shake the thought of it being Singleton. Which is not to say that it is right or wrong, but just a gut feeling I have heading into the weekend.

How many Penn State players will be drafted?

History will not be made this weekend. Ten Penn State players went in 1996, which is the record. Eight went in 2022, and that number could be beaten. To me, Ioane, Dennis-Sutton, Wheatley, Allar, Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Zane Durant, and Shelton should all go. Whether or not you think the total eclipses eight comes down to if you think a team might take a flyer on Nolan Rucci, Trebor Pena, or someone else.

I’m going to set the total at 8.5 and take the under by saying eight former Penn State players will go by the time all 256 picks are in the books this weekend.