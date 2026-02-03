Penn State-Northwestern game moved to new date for opening of new Ryan Field; see it here

Penn State football will play a Friday night game in 2026. Northwestern will open its new Ryan Field venue on Fri., Oct. 2 when the Nittany Lions roll into Evanston for a Big Ten contest in primetime, the school announced on Tuesday. An exact start time and television information were not immediately available. The game was scheduled for Sat., Oct. 3, a week ago today.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg first reported the news.

Northwestern has been preparing to open the $862 million venue at some point this fall. It will play its first two home games of the year at a different venue on campus, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, which has been hosting home football games for the last two seasons.

“We thought we’d wait until the Big Ten schedule was finalized to really lock in where we’re going to be,” athletic director Mark Jackson told ESPN. “This does give us some breathing room to get in the building, operate it right, get a feel, do some events, get the team in there, do all the things we want to do, as opposed to Sept. 5, which would have really put us in a bind.”

Adds Ryan Sports Development CEO Pat Ryan Jr., to ESPN:

“Those [first two] games were likely always going to be on the lake. The only way we would have been able to support those games is if we finished early, and just with the weather alone, there’s no way we were going to get this thing done then. So we’ve had tough headwinds, but we’ve had some good tailwinds because of great people. And the stadium, despite all of this, is going to end up being delivered in mid-September, on time.”

Here it is, courtesy of Penn State and the Big Ten. All dates are Saturdays unless otherwise noted:

Sept. 5: vs. Marshall

Sept. 12: at Temple

Sept. 19: vs. Buffalo

September 26: vs. Wisconsin



Fri., Oct. 2: at Northwestern

Oct. 10: vs. USC

Oct. 17: at Michigan

October 24: BYE

Oct. 31: vs. Purdue



Nov. 7: at Washington

Nov. 14: vs. Minnesota

November 21: vs.Rutgers

Nov. 28: at Maryland

