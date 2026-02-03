Penn State occupies mid tier spot in early Big Ten power rankings: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for February 3 include a look at the offseason Big Ten hierarchy, headlines of the day, and more.

Will Backus put together an early set of Big Ten power rankings for CBS Sports on Monday. He puts the Nittany Lions, who are now under the direction of new head coach Matt Campbell, at No. 7 on his list. That, of course, puts Penn State just above the halfway point in the 18-team conference.

“Penn State fired James Franklin midseason, embarked on an apparently bumbling coaching search and still landed on one of the best options possible by poaching Iowa State’s Matt Campbell,” Backus writes. “He’s bringing a majority of his Cyclones with him. Twenty-three former Iowa State players followed Campbell to Happy Valley. Quarterback Rocco Becht gives the Nittany Lions a solid replacement in the wake of Drew Allar’s departure. Other Cyclones transplants like tight end Benjamin Brahmer, defensive back Marcus Neal Jr., running back Carson Hansen and linebacker Caleb Bacon will have a major impact off the bat.”

Backus’ power rankings are led by Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon. Michigan and USC round out the top five. Penn State will only play four of the outlet’s top 10 teams: The Nos. 4 and 5 Wolverines and Trojans, respectively, in addition to No. 6 Washington and No. 9 Minnesota.

You can see the full list here.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Examining Penn State’s DL portal additions from Iowa State: Bauer, BWI



Spring visits loom as Penn State positions itself strongly for LB Blake Betton: Snyder, BWI



Former Penn State commit Kemon Spell commits to Georgia: Snyder, BWI



Penn State officially announces signing of Division III QB Connor Barry: Pickel, BWI



What did we learn about PSU football in January? Completed staff, portal pickups, and more: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“It’s a great school, great program. They’re great at football. As soon as I got the offer, they showed me love right off the rip. That’s something I always look for when I go places.

Former PSU commit Kemon Spell to DawgsHQ on his decision to commit to Georgia on Monday.

