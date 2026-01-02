Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki returning to Kansas after two seasons with the Lions

Penn State is parting ways with Andy Kotelnicki after his second season as the Nittany Lions’ offensive coordinator. Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger was first to report that Kotelnicki is returning to Kansas, where former PSU coach James Franklin hired him away from. Kotelnicki had a dazzling first year in State College with an offense that was powered by future first-round NFL Draft pick Tyler Warren. However, the attack failed to replace him in 2025 and struggled to get going before and after quarterback Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury in mid-October. That took place one day before James Franklin was let go, of course.

According to a 2023 report from The Centre Daily Times when Kotelnicki was hired, the school initially signed him to a four-year deal. That means he may be owed a buyout covering what he would have made during his final two years in State College. But that was not immediately clear at the time of this story’s publication.

Taylor Mouser will be the new Penn State offensive coordinator, of course. He comes to State College with new head coach Matt Campbell after serving as his play caller on offense for each of the last two seasons.

