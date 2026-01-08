Penn State offensive lineman Caleb Brewer becomes the latest Lion to announce return for 2026

Penn State offensive lineman Caleb Brewer will return to the Nittany Lions in 2026, he announced on Wednesday. The Reading, Pa., native and Class of 2024 signee is at least the 30th member of the team’s 2025 roster to make that declaration as of 9:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 7. You can see the full list below.

A former Rivals Industry Rankings three-star recruit, Brewer has yet to take his first snaps as a Nittany Lion as he enters his third season in State College. He was listed as out on the Big Ten availability report for the team’s final two games of the regular season this year.

Brewer joins several other 2025 Penn State offensive linemen who say they will return in 2026. That list includes:

Penn State is already losing a number of starters — Drew Shelton, Vega Ioane, Nick Dawkins, and Nolan Rucci — up front to the NFL Draft. Additionally, the following blockers are in the NCAA transfer portal:

TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida

Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty

J’Ven Williams

Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU for Florida

Brady O’Hara

Michael Troutman

Last but not least, the following offensive linemen are joining the Lions from Iowa State:

OL Will Tompkins

OT Kuol Kuol

OL Trevor Buhr

Which Penn State players have announced their intent to return in 2026?

As of Wednesday at 9:20 p.m. ET, at least 30 Nittany Lions have said they will be back for the first season of the Matt Campbell era, with the latest being offensive lineman Caleb Brewer. Here is that list of Penn State players:

Offense:

RB Quinton Martin



RB Tikey Hayes

WR Koby Howard

WR Peter Gonzalez



TE Finn Furmanek

Tight end Brian Kortovich

TE Andrew Rappleyea

OT Anthony Donkoh

OT Garrett Sexton

OL Chimdy Onoh

OL Henry Boehme



OT Caleb Brewer

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

OL Dominic Rulli

OT Malachi Goodman

K Ryan Barker

Defense:

DE Yvan Kemajou

DE Max Granville

DL Mason Robinson

DT De’Andre Cook

DL Liam Andrews

DT Ty Blanding

LB Alex Tatsch

LB Tony Rojas

CB Daryus Dixson



S/CB Zion Tracy

CB Audavion Collins

CB Jahmir Joseph

S Vaboue Toure