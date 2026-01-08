Penn State offensive lineman Caleb Brewer becomes the latest Lion to announce return for 2026
Penn State offensive lineman Caleb Brewer will return to the Nittany Lions in 2026, he announced on Wednesday. The Reading, Pa., native and Class of 2024 signee is at least the 30th member of the team’s 2025 roster to make that declaration as of 9:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 7. You can see the full list below.
A former Rivals Industry Rankings three-star recruit, Brewer has yet to take his first snaps as a Nittany Lion as he enters his third season in State College. He was listed as out on the Big Ten availability report for the team’s final two games of the regular season this year.
Brewer joins several other 2025 Penn State offensive linemen who say they will return in 2026. That list includes:
OL Chimdy Onoh
OL Henry Boehme
OT Caleb Brewer
Penn State is already losing a number of starters — Drew Shelton, Vega Ioane, Nick Dawkins, and Nolan Rucci — up front to the NFL Draft. Additionally, the following blockers are in the NCAA transfer portal:
TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida
Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty
J’Ven Williams
Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU for Florida
Brady O’Hara
Michael Troutman
Last but not least, the following offensive linemen are joining the Lions from Iowa State:
OT Kuol Kuol
OL Trevor Buhr
Which Penn State players have announced their intent to return in 2026?
As of Wednesday at 9:20 p.m. ET, at least 30 Nittany Lions have said they will be back for the first season of the Matt Campbell era, with the latest being offensive lineman Caleb Brewer. Here is that list of Penn State players:
Offense:
RB Quinton Martin
RB Tikey Hayes
WR Koby Howard
WR Peter Gonzalez
TE Finn Furmanek
Tight end Brian Kortovich
OL Chimdy Onoh
OL Henry Boehme
OT Caleb Brewer
Defense:
DE Yvan Kemajou
DL Liam Andrews
DT Ty Blanding
LB Alex Tatsch
LB Tony Rojas
CB Daryus Dixson
S/CB Zion Tracy