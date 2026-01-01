Penn State offensive lineman J'Ven Williams set to enter the transfer portal after three seasons with the Lions

Penn State offensive tackle J’Ven Williams plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett report. The Reading, Pa., Wyomissing blocker is finishing his third year in State College. After redshirting in 2023, he played primarily special teams in 2024. Then, in 2025, he took just two snaps on offense and 15 on speical teams. All were during the non-conference portion of the season back in September. Those were the only two games he played in this fall.

“J’Ven, had a little injury that is kind of still setting him back,” former Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said in November. “Hasn’t been able to do much. Hopefully he can keep getting better.”

Williams came to the Nittany Lions in the recruiting Class of 2026. A Rivals Industry Ranking four-star recruit, he was the No. 43 player overall that year and the No. 1 interior offensive lineman. However, he spent his time at Penn State mostly behind veteran blockers and thus did not crack the rotation. He could have in 2026. But, he will elect to attempt to do so elsewhere.

If he were to ask for and get a medical redshirt for this season from the NCAA, he could have three years of eligibility left. He will have at least two to use at his next stop.

Roster tracker

Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?

OT Anthony Donkoh

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

TE Andrew Rappleya

S Dejuan Lane

Matt Campbell is now at Penn State. What will happen next? We’re tracking it all, from staff changes to transfer portal news, recruiting, and more! Not a subscriber? Join today by clicking here. A BWI subscription gets you access to:

–Premium insight and intel from Sean Fitz, Nate Bauer, Ryan Snyder, Thomas Frank Carr, and Greg Pickel



—Access to the subscriber-exclusive Lions Den message board.



–Reporting from the On3 national college football team. It includes Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, Andy Staples, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, and more!



–Dedicated recruiting coverage from the likes of Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Adam Gorney, Sam Spiegelman, Greg Smith, and the rest of the Rivals team.



And a whole lot more. Sign up today by clicking here to see our best available offer.

Planed Transfer portal entries when it opens on Jan. 2

TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

DT Sam Siafa

DB Braz Thomas

LB Anthony Speca

DE Jaylen Harvey

OL TJ Shanahan

TE Luke Reynolds

WR Jeff Exinor

OL J’ven Williams