Penn State offers fresh Beaver Stadium renovation perspective

By the time Penn State head coach Matt Campbell takes the field with his Nittany Lions on Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium, more progress will have been made on its ongoing renovation project. Now past the midpoint of a massive undertaking expected to be completed by the start of the 2027 season, the newly minted leader is already in awe of his team’s current and future home.

So when he was asked in April by a fan to pick out the game during the upcoming season he was most looking forward to, Campbell didn’t hesitate with his answer. Not Southern Cal or a trip to Washington or anywhere in between.

“Great question. I would tell you this, because I mean it: it will be the first game,” Campbell said on the Penn State Coaches Show. “Even getting into the stadium Saturday with a football team and playing on that, there’s almost like this ‘holy smokes’ moment of like you’re in the Cathedral of college football. And so I can only imagine taking a football team and playing a game on that field. So I think those moments will be really special.

“Obviously, I know there’s great things like the White Out and all these great things. But I just can’t imagine just how special it is to play in that stadium week in and week out. So I know we’re all really grateful and really excited for those moments.”

Monday afternoon, the official Beaver Stadium social media accounts offered an updated preview of the progress being made.

While giant cranes continue to operate on both the west and east sides of the stadium, Nittany Lion Club members were recently provided an opportunity to tour the ongoing construction site. Shown in the short, 43-second clip, guides can be seen pointing out details in renderings of the Marzano Club Seats on the west side while offering a visualization of the progress already made to the section.

Additionally, the massive structures outlining what the upper deck will eventually become are also shown.

As detailed early in the process of a renovation that has evolved at times, there are to be 15 executive suites, eight founders suites and 30 loge boxes that stand as the most exclusive of the new offerings.

The west side of the stadium is also set to include 7,000 lower sideline chairback seats in addition to the 2,000 Schuyler-level seats spanning between the 30-yard lines on the lower level. Above that is the 2,500-seat Marzano Club level. At the top, another 11,000 upper sideline bench seats are set for inclusion in the upper deck.

Campbell ‘grateful’ for Beaver Stadium atmosphere

As of Penn State’s Blue-White Practice late last month, sparsely attended due to a deluge of rain, Campbell was already impressed by the commitment fans had shown to the program in its new-look form.

“In a downpour today, to see this crowd and the amount of people that came out to support our football program, I just think every opportunity to show our young men in our program how special it is to play here at Penn State and what it means,” said Campbell. “I don’t know if it’s anything that I learned because I think it’s one of the things that I’ve been absolutely grateful for from the day that I’ve touched down here, is understanding it’s bigger than me and it’s bigger than our players. What we get to represent and what we are training to be able to represent every fall Saturday is really powerful.

“To see and feel the energy walking into this stadium today. There are not many places that you get to be able to be a part of something like this.”

A kickoff time has not yet been set for Campbell and the Nittany Lions’ opener against Marshall.

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