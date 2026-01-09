Penn State officially adds edge rushers coach Christian Smith to coaching staff

Penn State made the hire of former Northwestern assistant coach Christian Smith official on Friday afternoon. The former Toledo standout defensive end spent the last three years in Evanston. He’ll carry the Edge Rusher coach title under Matt Campbell in Happy Valley and coach alongside defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe.

Consistently recognized as one of the strengths of a Northwestern defense that finished this season as a top-25 scoring unit, Smith’s defensive lines have been central to the program’s success. Against Penn State in October, Northwestern two tackles for loss, forced a fumble, and allowed just 274 total offensive yards. That included an even split of 137 yards on the ground and 137 through the air in the Wildcats’ 22-21 win at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 11.

In Smith, Penn State is adding another youthful and energetic voice to the staff. Particularly in the absence of Deion Barnes, who made an unexpected departure for South Carolina late last month, the move would replace a 32-year-old assistant with a coach recognized for his rapid rise through the profession.

Last summer, the American Football Coaches Association named Smith to its “35 Under 35” list. A former defensive line coach at South Dakota State for six years, he made the jump to Northwestern ahead of the 2023 season.

Prior to his time with the Wildcats, Smith was considered a critical component of the Jackrabbits’ climb to the 2022 FCS National Championship. His group ranked first in FCS in rushing yards allowed (88.1 per game), while also surrendering just 274.1 total yards and 15.8 points per contest.

Penn State position coaches and coordinators

(* indicates that the person was with the Lions in 2025)

Terry Smith – associate head coach, cornerbacks* (read more)

Taylor Mouser – offensive coordinator/tight ends coach (Iowa State; read more)

D’Anton Lynn – defensive coordinator (USC; read more)

Justin Lustig – special teams coordinator* (read more)

Ryan Clanton – offensive line coach (Iowa State; read more)

Deon Broomfield – secondary (Iowa State; read more)

Noah Pauley – wide receivers coach (Iowa State; read more)

Jake Waters – quarterbacks coach (Iowa State; read more)

Ikaika Malloe – defensive line coach (UCLA; read more)

Christian Smith – edge rushers coach (Northwestern)

Tyson Veidt – linebackers coach (Cincinnati; read more)

Savon Huggins – running backs coach (Boston College; read more)

Coaching staff analysts​

Dan Connor – assistant linebackers coach*

Jordan Lucas – assistant cornerbacks coach*

Trace McSorley – assistant quarterbacks coach*

Shawn Collins – quality control for defense (Iowa State)

Beau Freyler – quality control for offense (Iowa State)

Ryan Gent – quality control for offense (Iowa State)

Jackson Scott-Brown – Assistant offensive line coach (Iowa State)

Sam Seonbuchner – Assistant tight ends coach (Iowa State)

Allen Tucker – special teams analyst*

Penn State recruiting department​

Derek Hoodjer – General manager (Iowa State)

Jack Griffith – Recruiting Assistant (Cincinnati)

Trent Slattenow – Director of Player Personnel (Iowa State)

Kelli Fogt – Director of Football Operations (Iowa State)

Xavier Quigley – Director of College Scouting (Iowa State)

Jace Heacock – Recruiting assistant (Iowa State)

Justin Cummings-Morrow – Recruiting NIL operations (Iowa State)

Alan Zemaitis – Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel*

Naz Oliver – Recruiting Coordinator*

Gabby Mazzie – Recruiting Coordinator*

Nittany Lion administrative and support staff​

Skip Brabenec – Chief of Staff (Iowa State)

Brooke Anderson – Administrative Assistant to Head Coach (Iowa State)

Amber Giese – Assistant AD for Football Player Development (Iowa State)

Jayrone Elliott – Director of Football Player Relations (Iowa State)

Jordan Hill – Director of Player Development*

Angie Hummel – Administrative support assistant*

Jevin Stone – Video Director*

Blake Yunker -Assistant Video Director*

Penn State strength and conditioning staff/medical staff​

Reid Kagy – Director of Football Strength and Conditioning (Iowa State)

Aaron Hillmann – Director of Sports Performance Operations (Iowa State)

Joe Resendez – Director of Football Sports Medicine (Iowa State) (read more)

Ben Moortgat – Director of Speed and Performance Science (Iowa State)

Lucas White – Assistant strength and conditioning coach (Iowa State)

Jalyn Baker – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach (Iowa State)

Brandon Pietrzyk – Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning (Iowa State)