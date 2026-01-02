Penn State officially announces D'Anton Lynn as its next defensive coordinator

Penn State is officially hiring D’Anton Lynn away from USC to be the first defensive coordinator in the Matt Campbell era. The Nittany Lions announced the news on Friday. Reports broke on Monday that a deal between the two sides was nearing completion.

Reviewing Lynn’s time at USC

WeAreSC’s Erik McKinney has the skinny on Lynn’s two years at the helm of the Trojans’ defense.

“Lynn led a major defensive turnaround for the Trojans when he was hired ahead of the 2024 season,” McKinney writes. “After finishing No. 121 in scoring defense and No. 119 in total defense in 2023, USC finished 2024 at Nos. 56 and 77 in those two categories. The 2025 season represented another step forward as the Trojans finished Nos. 48 and 49 in those two areas.

“Where the Trojans did not improve between 2024 and 2025 was in rush defense. USC was much younger in the defensive front this year compared to Lynn’s first season, but the Trojans slid 11 spots in rush defense rankings and allowed four more yards per game on the ground. Still, it’s been a positive two-year step forward on that side of the ball compared to what USC put on the field each week under former coordinator Alex Grinch.”

A look at the Penn State defensive staff

We know that Ikaika Malloe is coming from UCLA to Penn State to be Lynn’s defensive line coach. Malloe worked under Lynn with the Bruins back in 2023. We know Deon Broomfield, a former Iowa State assistant, and Terry Smith will handle the secondary. And, we’re awaiting word on whether or not Dan Connor will be retained to coach the linebackers, but that is expected.

