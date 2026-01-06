Penn State officially announces hiring of Tyson Veidt and Ikaika Malloe, confirms Dan Connor is back in 2026

Penn State football made two coaching staff hires and one retention official for Matt Campbell’s first staff on Tuesday. Former UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe will be the Lions’ new defensive line coach. And, former Cincinnati defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt will be the team’s new linebackers coach under first-year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Penn State is also now confirming that letterman Dan Connor will be back in 2026 to help Veidt coach the linebackers.

Blue-White Illustrated has previously reported on all three staff moves.

“Malloe has built a respected defensive career with multiple Power Four programs, most recently serving as UCLA’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach from 2024–25 after coaching the Bruins’ defensive line, outside linebackers, and special teams. In his first season as defensive coordinator with the Bruins in 2024, he earned a Broyles Award nomination,” Penn State writes in a news release.

“Veidt brings an accomplished defensive background to Penn State after serving as defensive coordinator at Cincinnati the last two seasons. Prior to Cincinnati, Veidt spent eight seasons at Iowa State under Matt Campbell, helping build one of the Big 12’s most consistent defenses and earning National Linebacker Coach of the Year honors from Football Scoop in 2017.”

Matt Campbell still has one spot left to fill on his first Penn State staff

With Veidt and Malloe now official in addition to Connor, Campbell now just needs to hire a running backs coach. Here’s a look at the rest of his on-field staff:

Terry Smith – Associate Head Coach/Cornerbacks

D’Anton Lynn – Defensive Coordinator

Justin Lustig – Special Teams Coordinator

Taylor Mouser – Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

Deon Broomfield – Safeties/Pass Game Coordinator

Ryan Clanton – Offensive Line

Ikaika Malloe – Defensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Noah Pauley – Wide Receivers

Tyson Veidt – Linebackers

Jake Waters – Quarterbacks

