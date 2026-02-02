Penn State officially announces signing of Division III QB Connor Barry

Penn State is officially adding a former Division III quarterback to its roster. Connor Barry, who committed to the Nittany Lions back on Jan. 22, is now officially signed with the Nittany Lions. The school announced the addition on Monday. The Vienna, Va., native is the program’s 51st addition of the offseason and the 40th via the NCAA transfer portal.

Barry is on the program’s online roster at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

From previous BWI reporting:

A finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy in 2025, which is the Heisman Trophy at the Division III level, Barry took over as the program’s starter back in 2024 and is the school’s all-time record holder in touchdown passes (55), pass efficiency (185.2), average yards per pass (10.5), average yards per completion (15.9), and passing yards per game (185.4).

“Connor and our offense had a historic season, and he did a great job utilizing his talent and the weapons he had,” Christopher Newport head coach Paul Crowley said in a news release. “Not only did he have a fantastic receiver in Colin Hart and running back in Gunner White, he also played behind a great group of offensive linemen and tight ends who played at a very high level all season. Awards like this are made possible by when you have overall team success like we did this year, and I think it’s a great sign for our program moving forward to have an All-American quarterback.”

Barry completed 67 percent of his passes in 2025 for 2,866 and 35 touchdowns. He is an All-American by the Football Coaches Association and NJAC Offensive Player of the year.

“They’re looking for me to compete for the backup job,” Barry told BWI about the Lions’ interest in him prior to his visit.

Barry is the latest scholarship addition under center for Penn State

Barry has one season of college eligibility remaining. He will join four newcomers in the Penn State quarterbacks room. Redshirt senior Rocco Becht and redshirt freshman Alex Manske join the Lions from Iowa State. Four-star Peyton Falzone and three-star Kase Evans, then, are Class of 2026 Penn State signees and early enrollees. Jack Lambert, a walk-on redshirt junior, is the lone returner. The quarterbacks are now overseen by former Penn State recruiting target Jake Waters. He comes to the Nittany Lions from Matt Campbell’s Iowa State staff.