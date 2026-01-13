Penn State officially names Savon Huggins its next running backs coach; see Campbell’s first staff so far

Penn State has officially announced that it is hiring Savon Huggins from Boston College to be its next running backs coach. BWI and numerous other media outlets reported last week that the longtime Eagles assistant would be leaving the ACC to join Matt Campbell’s first Nittany Lions staff.

Huggins, 32 years old, is someone many Penn State fans probably remember. The Lions recruited him of out of St. Peter’s Prep in the Class of 2011 before he ultmately picked Rutgers. Huggins spent four years with the Scarlet Knights and was a four-star prospect, ranked by Rivals.com at the time as the No. 58 overall recruit in the country. But, upon an injury during his senior season, he transferred to Northern Iowa for a fifth and final year of college football. His career stat line is 261 carries for 842 yards and nine touchdowns.

Huggins spent the past three seasons at Boston College working as the Eagles’ running backs coach. He worked his way up in the coaching ranks from Somerville High School in New Jersey, through the Miami Dolphins, University of Buffalo, and UMass before landing at BC in 2021 as a recruiting advisor.

Huggins will be assisted by analyst/assistant running backs coach Sheldon Croney. He joins the Lions from Central Michigan, where he was the primary running backs coach in 2025.

The Huggins file

Courtesy of Boston College athletics:

Hometown: Jackson, N.J.

High School: St. Peter’s Prep

Alma Mater: Rutgers, 2015

Degrees: Economics; Master’s in Sports Psychology from Northern Iowa, 2016

Family: Wife Victoria; sons Zion and Zayden



Coaching Career

2022-present: Boston College (Running Backs)

2021: Boston College (Recruiting Advisor)

2021: UMass (Running Backs)

2020: Buffalo (Wide Receivers Assistant)

2019: St. Peter’s Prep (Offensive Assistant)

2019: Miami Dolphins (Fellowship)

2016-18: Somerville (N.J.) High School (Offensive & Defensive Assistant)

