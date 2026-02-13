Penn State-Ohio State wrestling predictions: How many bouts will the Lions win; is an upset possible?

Penn State hosts Ohio State tonight in a must-see college wrestling matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center. The No. 1 Nittany Lions (13-0) and No. 2 Buckeyes (17-0) put their perfect records on the line at 7 p.m. ET on BTN. The Big Ten regular season title hangs in the balance, as well, and so, too, does the home team’s 84-match winning streak.

“We’re excited,” Sanderson said Wednesday. “I mean, we love big matches. Our guys love big matches. It’s obviously a big match. Ohio State’s always a great program. I mean, Coach [Tom] Ryan’s done a phenomenal job. Just very consistent every year. They’re a title contender. And, they have just an awesome program all the way around.

“We’re excited to compete against a very good team. Just up and down the lineup, [they’re] very similar to a couple of these other dual meets that we’ve had where everyone’s just got to go be the best they can be and let’s have some fun.”

Our predictions for Friday night’s dual are below. All rankings are courtesy of InterMat.

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 2 Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State

Assuming that both this match begins at the traditional starting weight and also that Bouzakis wrestles, a great match is on tap to kick things off. All signs point to the Buckeye being able to take the mat after appearing to be hurt at the end of his bout against Iowa last week. The Ohio State junior is 12-0 on the year, while the Penn State sophomore is 15-0. Their common opponent results are fairly similar so far this season. In other words, there is very little separating these two. In a coin flip, we give the Nittany Lion an edge simply because he’s yet to lose a college dual at home. Any other reasoning you have to back either side is going to be valid in this one.

Lilledahl over Bouzakis by decision; Penn State 3, Ohio State 0

133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State

A pair of wrestlers who are very familiar with each other take the mat in this weight class. Davino won their last folkstyle match, 3-2, at the Ironman back in 2023. But, Blaze has had better head-to-head success on the freestyle scene, including a series in at the 2024 U20 World Team trials and a 7-0 decision in the third place match of the 2025 US Open.

Neither wrestler has a blemish on their college resume yet. Davino is 20-0, and Blaze 17-0, this season. Both beat their top-ranked opponent so far this year, Iowa’s Drake Ayala, by decision, though the Buckeye has done that twice in 2025-2026.

In another coin flip, we’ll side with Blaze, who has the most recent head-to-head win, albeit in a different discipline.

Blaze by decision over Davino; Penn State 6, Ohio State 0

141 pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 1 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State

You won’t find much discussion on the Internet about who will win this match. You will, however, find plenty of opinions about what the final score might be. Davis is expected to return to action after missing the Michigan dual due to a skin issue. In his last outing, he was pinned by Nebraska’s Brock Hardy two weeks ago. Mendez, meanwhile, is trailing only Mitchell Mesenbrink in the chase for the Hodge Trophy at this point.

Davis’ history is pretty clear: If he’s going to lose, it’s almost always either by decision or fall, with the majority coming in the former category during his college years. For some reason, though, I can’t shake the idea of Mendez scoring bonus points here. I am sure many of you will remind me if that turns out to be wrong. Although, it’s also possible, I didn’t award Mendez enough.

Mendez over Davis by major decision; Penn State 6, Ohio State 4

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 6 Ethan Stiles, Ohio State

Van Ness rolls into this bout with a perfect 16-0 mark on the year. Stiles is 12-4. The Penn State standout needed just 1:03 to pin Stiles at last year’s national tournament when he was still at Oklahoma State. While another win by fall cannot be ruled out, we don’t see ‘SVN’ scoring quite that many team points. But, based on everything we know about these two, it will be a win for the Nittany Lion.

Van Ness by decision over Stiles; Penn State 9, Ohio State 4

157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. Maddox Shaw OR Landon Desselle, OSU

The likely last bout of the first half is not what we thought it might be in the preseason. Top-ranked Buckeye Brandon Cannon is still out due to injury. That means either freshman Shaw or redshirt freshman Desselle will take on Penn State freshman phenom PJ Duke. We’re guessing that it’ll be Desselle, but either way, more than a decision looks to be in the cards.

Duke by technical fall over Shaw/Desselle; Penn State 14, Ohio State 4

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 16 Paddy Gallagher, OSU

Gallagher medically forfeited to Mesenbrink at Big Tens last year, which is the only time the two have set to be on the mat together. The No. 1 Nittany Lion has a perfect record and a perfect bonus-point percentage so far this year as he looks to defend his NCAA title. Gallagher, meanwhile, is 9-6. It’s hard to see anything other than an early stoppage to this match.

Mesenbrink by technical fall over Gallagher; Penn State 19, Ohio State 4

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 5 Carson Kharchla, Ohio State

This has the makings of another must-see match. Haines won by decision, 6-4, in last year’s dual meet between these two schools. The Buckeyes’ three losses this year are to Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy (twice) and Ohio State’s Christopher Minto, and two of those came in sudden victory. The Penn State senior, meanwhile, is 16-0, including a decision triumph over Minto (Kennedy did not wrestle for Iowa when the Lions were in town).

Bonus points are certainly possible here. But, we’re betting against it.

Haines by decision over Kharchla; Penn State 22, Ohio State 4

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 8 Dylan Fishback, OSU

Both of these wrestlers were at different schools last year. Welsh was redshirting with the Buckeyes, of course. And, Fishback was at N.C. State, where he made it to the blood round at nationals but no further. The Penn State starter has a decision win over Brock Mantanoa of Michigan and a major decision over Nebraska’s Silas Allred this season, while Fishback has lost to both, albeit by a combined total of 6-2. The Nittany Lion also beat Iowa’s Angelo Ferrari in tiebreaker, while Fishback lost to him in sudden victory, but the Buckeye does have a pin of Indiana’s Sam Goin, while Welsh only beat him by decision.

This has the makings of a close bout. But, one the Nittany Lion should feel comfortable in throughout.

Welsh over Fishback by decision; Penn State 25, Ohio State 4

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 10 Luke Geog, Ohio State

Geog enters this match at 12-4 while Barr is a perfect 14-0. The Nittany Lions’ major decision win over Little Rock’s current No. 3 Stephen Little at the Collegiate Wrestling Dual is easily the best win either has this season. And, a similar result for the Penn State star looks to be in the cards.

Barr over Geog by major decision; Penn State 29, Ohio State 4

285 pounds: No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 3 Nick Feldman, Ohio State

Mirasola has the latest chance to earn a signature victory during his redshirt freshman season here. The Nittany Lion lost to the Buckeye by decision in last year’s dual meet, 10-3, while filling in for Greg Kerkvliet. It’s hard to pick the Penn State starter here, but it’s also difficult to think that he loses by more than seven points.

Feldman over Mirasola by decision; Penn State 29, Ohio State 7