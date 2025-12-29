Penn State on cusp of prying D'Anton Lynn away from USC to be Matt Campbell's first defensive coordinator

New Penn State head coach Matt Campbell made retaining Lions letterman Terry Smith his first priority upon being named the 17th leader of the Lions in program history. Now, he has his sights set on adding another alum to his staff. As 247Sports first reported and On3’s Pete Nakos and BWI now confirm, the Lions are on the verge of prying D’Anton Lynn away from USC to be their next defensive coordinator. The Centre Daily Times first reported Monday afternoon that the deal was close to done.

Nakos previously reported that Lynn’s buyout to leave the Trojans was a ‘real hurdle’ in getting the deal across the finish line. Because USC is a private school, the terms of his contract do not have to be disclosed. But he was making over $1 million annually in his final year at UCLA in 2023, according to the Los Angeles Times. It stands to reason that the Trojans did not pay him less to hire him away from the Bruins before the 2024 season started. In the same vein, a reported contract extension before the 2025 season undoubtedly meant more money and years, which increases the cost of voluntarily leaving.

It’s also worth noting that Penn State did not blink at paying Iowa State $2 million to hire Campbell away from the Cyclones earlier this year.

As for Lynn, if the deal gets done, which is now the expectation, the Lions would be adding a play caller who took UCLA’s defense to new heights before revamping the Trojans’ defense under Lincoln Riley. The latter was a low bar to clear, but Lynn still did so impressively. USC was No. 119 in total defense in 2023. It rose to No. 77 in 2024. It is No. 47 in 2025. The Big Ten team also gave up nearly 100 yards less per game this year than it did two years ago. And, from a points perspective, USC averaged giving up 34.4 in 2023. It lowered that number to 24.1 last year. This year, it is giving up 22.4 points per game.

“I think he’s doing a really nice job,” Riley said this fall, per SI. “I think he’s getting more comfortable with all things college football,” Riley said. “Not just the game, but some of the things that go on outside of the game; building rosters, dealing with players, and all that. It’s a little bit different than the NFL, and I think he’s adjusting nicely and obviously has made a tremendous impact in our program.”

It is unclear if Lynn will coach USC’s defense in tomorrow’s Alamo Bowl. He is at the bowl site, however.

“I just focus on the players,” Lynn said Sunday, per BWI sister site WeAreSC. “I just focus on what’s in front of me, their growth, their development and just trying to get their 10th win.”