Penn State picked as a team that is most likely to 'show the greatest improvement from last year': Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for March 12 include a list of teams expected to improve greatly in 2026. One of them is new head coach Matt Campbell’s Nittany Lions, according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

“Penn State was finally able to lure Matt Campbell away from Iowa State, and he could be poised for a big turnaround in Happy Valley,” Schlabach writes. “The Nittany Lions won their last four games to salvage a 7-6 campaign in 2026. Much of the roster followed Franklin to Virginia Tech and ex-defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Tennessee. But Campbell brought in 39 transfers, including two dozen from Iowa State. Quarterback Rocco Becht, tailback Carson Hansen, receiver Chase Sowell and tight end Benjamin Brahmer are plug-and-play starters on offense. The Nittany Lions don’t play Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon in the regular season, so a 10-win season isn’t out of the question.”

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, meanwhile, went with old Nittany Lions coach James Franklin and Virginia Tech while also giving a nod to Penn State.

“I also expect James Franklin’s former Penn State team to rise in 2026, but Virginia Tech certainly will improve on a 3-9 mark from last season,” Rittenberg writes. “Franklin has had a head start on most new coaches in implementing his vision and had a solid portal haul, which included Penn State imports quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and tight end Luke Reynolds. A favorable first-half schedule should help the Hokies build confidence and belief. Expect them to pull off one notable upset in November, too.

You can read the full story here.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Penn State football makes LaVar Arrington II position change official: Pickel, BWI



Where are Penn State wrestlers in the final media rankings before NCAA seeds come out?: Pickel, BWI



Penn State O-Line Reset: Getting to Know the Blockers of the Matt Campbell Era: Carr, BWI



Alexander McPherson finds new home at Penn State, eying opportunity at defensive end: Bauer, BWI



PSU locks in official visit with fast-rising TE Parker Newman: Snyder, BWI



Potential five-star locks in Penn State visit date: Snyder, BWI

Quote of the day

“It was crazy. I’m sure you guys know the portal goes like that. You really have to be comfortable with the decision you make, and this is where I felt most comfortable coming and starting a new chapter. This was my only visit. I decided in 48 hours. At the end of the day, I felt like this was home because of the culture. I had heard nothing but good things about Coach Campbell.”

New PSU DE Alexander McPherson on the portal process that led him to the Lions.



